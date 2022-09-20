Library welcomes Native American Author Oscar Hokeah Sept. 23

The Greensboro Public Library will host author Oscar Hokeah for a book discussion at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The author will discuss his debut novel, "Calling For A Blanket Dance."

Told in a series of voices, "Calling for a Blanket Dance" takes readers into the life of young Native American Ever Geimausaddle and the perspectives of his family as they face myriad obstacles. His father’s injury at the hands of corrupt police, his mother's struggle to hold on to her job, the constant resettlement of the family, and the legacy of centuries of injustice all intensify Ever’s bottled-up rage.