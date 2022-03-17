Lifted Voices spotlights Greensboro women at History Museum March 19

Visitors can discover centuries of women’s successes and struggles as part of Lifted Voices: Greensboro Women from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The much-loved living history series, Lifted Voices, is back with more than 10 costumed interpreters sharing stories of prominent female figures from the history of the Gate City and Guilford County.
Lifted Voices is a free, family-friendly program that offers history in the first person. Visitors can learn about 1940s aviation pioneer Mary Webb Nicholson, 1970s politician Alfreda Webb, 1980s restaurateur Amelia Leung and many more. There will also be activities for children in the museum lobby.
For information, call 336-362-7112.