Lifted Voices spotlights Greensboro women at History Museum March 19

Visitors can discover centuries of women’s successes and struggles as part of Lifted Voices: Greensboro Women from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The much-loved living history series, Lifted Voices, is back with more than 10 costumed interpreters sharing stories of prominent female figures from the history of the Gate City and Guilford County.