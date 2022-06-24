Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth Pageant winners

Unwind Communications Outreach Network and the Winston-Salem Performing Arts Alliance crowned the winners of the inaugural Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth Pageant, for ages 7-10 and 11-14, respectively.

“The pageant is designed to provide the girls with soft skills necessary to be well rounded and successful in life as well as building their confidence and offering encouragement,” said Linda Greenwood, UCON director.

To enter the pageant the girls had to have a 2.0 GPA or higher. They participated in special sessions in hair care, journaling, presenting on camera and Juneteenth history, as well as fundraising. Along with Greenwood, WSPAA executive director Elliott Lowery put together a gospel celebration that highlighted the heritage of African American culture on June 19 in Greensboro at the Van Dyke Performance Space.

This event featured regional and local artists: Storyteller Fred Motley, contemporary gospel artist W.I.L. and gospel rappers Ezzy Wall and Mr. GP.

During their yearlong reign, Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth are expected to promote positive images through school appearances and community events and serve as a role model and spokesperson for Juneteenth.

The winners of the Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth Pageant are: Little Miss Juneteenth representing High Point is Saraiyah Johnson, the daughter of Michelle and Tacuma Johnson. Saraiyah attends The Point, College Prep and Leadership Academy. First runner up Little Miss Juneteenth representing Winston-Salem is Serenity White, the daughter of Victoria Montgomery. Serenity attends Ward Elementary.

Junior Miss Juneteenth representing Greensboro is Joie Holding, the daughter of Tiffany Donnell and Daniel Holding. Joie attends Morehead Elementary School.