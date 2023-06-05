Local students were among 344 from all across North Carolina who graduated this year as members of the residential Class of 2023 of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

Students with high abilities in math and science began their studies at their local high school, then as sophomores applied to the selective world-class public high school with statewide reach. Those accepted lived on the Durham campus in dormitories during their junior and senior years, taking high-level classes in not just science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, but also in the humanities.

A second NCSSM campus opened this year in Morganton with an inaugural class of 150 juniors, who this fall will return as seniors and become the first graduating class to study on that campus. Rising sophomores statewide may now apply for the residential program on either campus, or both, and/or to the NCSSM Online program. The state of North Carolina and private, philanthropic donors make all the programs possible at no cost to the students and their families for tuition, room, board, or books.

While the threat of mid-morning rain fast-forwarded the school’s 42nd Commencement ceremony from the traditional 10 a.m. start beneath the Watts Lawn oaks to an 8:30 a.m. start on Saturday, May 27, the graduates who came together for the final time to receive their diplomas finished the ceremony with only a few occasional cold specks of rain.

Each year the graduating class of NCSSM provides a concentrated snapshot of the intellect found throughout North Carolina’s schools. More than two-thirds of the state’s counties and every region in the state were represented by the graduating class, with the student body hailing from 178 rural, urban and suburban high schools.

Local NCSSM Residential Class of 2023 graduates by county:

Alamance

Andrew Bernard Parker - Eastern Alamance High School

Kairos Elaine De Jesus - Graham High School

Lily Qi Miao Welborn - River Mill Academy

William Stupp - Southern Alamance High School

Andrew Howard Gainey - Walter M. Williams High School

Ryan James Krasinski - Walter M. Williams High School

Dhruva Ram Mahadevan - Walter M. Williams High School

Lam Viet Nguyen - Walter M. Williams High School

Grace Helen Otos - Walter M. Williams High School

Christian Wilson Scott - Walter M. Williams High School

Quinten Thomas Onder - Western Alamance High School

Chatham

Miranda Blell - Northwood High School

Gianna Gabriella Cacciato - Northwood High School

Elijah Daniel Roebuck - Northwood High School

Eric Brian Sullivan - Research Triangle High School

Scarlett Hansen Francini - The Hawbridge School

Guilford

James Minsirk Choi - Early College at Guilford

Albert B. Kang - Early College at Guilford

Assanatu Iyatunde Kuyateh - Eastern Guilford High School

Gavin McNeil Coffield - Greensboro Day School

Celeste Reid - Greensboro Day School

Maximilian Christopher Caza - Grimsley High School

Tori Aupeksha Bissram - Northwest Guilford High School

Caleb Scott Good - Northwest Guilford High School

Angela Helen Lam - Northwest Guilford High School

Vishal Varadarajan - STEM Early College at NC A&T SU

Alexander Lorenz Fink - Walter Hines Page High School

Jahnu Madhure Ganji - Walter Hines Page High School

Shohei Tsuboyama - Walter Hines Page High School

Ada Carolyn Collins - Weaver Academy

Jacob Ford Shepperson - Weaver Academy

Randolph

Hudson Warner Halkyer - Randolph Early College High School

Rockingham

Robert Ray Wyatt - Dalton L. McMichael High School