The University of Georgia will recognize more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises this week.

Greensboro students who will graduate include: Farin Elise Allen, M.S. applied behavior analysis; Shane Reilly Bartels, A.B. political science; Benjamin Charles Comfort, BSFR forestry; Annika Marie Hultin, B.S. data science; Stephanie Bloch Jones, BSFCS consumer economics; Olivia Elizabeth Kernels, BBA marketing; Leah Shea Peraldo, BBA marketing; Selena Tran, PhD plant pathology; Harrison Samet Tuck, BBA real estate; and Agnes Louise Wright, BBA marketing.

The spring graduate ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. May 11, while the spring undergraduate ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 12.

For additional details and a complete 2023 Commencement schedule, visit UGA's Commencement website, commencement.uga.edu.