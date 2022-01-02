Looking to keep up a New Year’s resolution? Experts say it’s best to start small

“I always give people a 1 to 10 confidence scale. One is absolutely not, I am not going to climb Mount Everest tomorrow, and 10 is like, ‘Yeah, I can walk out to my car and grab my cellphone for you,’” Craig said. “If you can’t do it forever, then you probably shouldn’t be doing it.”

And that’s the same for resolutions such as healthy eating — keep the pressure low. In fact, licensed dietitian Lindsey Mathes of Columbus, Ohio, said not to focus on weight loss, as it can be dangerous.

Mathes, who focuses on preventing eating disorders and disordered eating with her clients, said things like diets don’t work, and that healthy eating is more about a behavior change.

“The vast majority of eating disorders get started very innocently — there is a drive for feeling healthier, losing weight, and it flips a switch,” she said.

Mathes said those who want to start healthy food habits in the new year should contact an intuitive eating dietitian to overcome barriers — such as emotional eating as a coping mechanism — that would prevent someone from making the changes they want.