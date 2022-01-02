Looking to keep up a New Year’s resolution? Experts say it’s best to start small

It’s the start of 2022, which for many means once again setting New Year’s resolutions.
According to a 2020 survey from comparison website Finder, 45.6% of 141.1 million American adults said they wanted to make health-related New Year’s resolutions for 2021. But another 2020 survey from data analytics site YouGov found that 49% of people who made resolutions kept some but not all, while 16% did not keep any at all.
Smaller goals in the new year instead of large, sweeping resolutions, are better, said Sophie Lazarus, a clinical psychologist at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.
Personal trainer Alexandra Craig agrees. Craig, owner of a personal fitness gym in Columbus, Ohio, helps clients set long-term goals instead of resolutions such as trying to lose 10 pounds in a month.
“I think they set themselves up to fail because they don’t know where to start a lot of times,” she said. “When people first do their New Year’s resolutions, it’s that short-term tunnel vision instead of, ‘I’m going to work on this one thing, and then add, and add, and add, and do more of a habit-based program.”
She added that people can make tweaks to their goals to make them more realistic.
“I always give people a 1 to 10 confidence scale. One is absolutely not, I am not going to climb Mount Everest tomorrow, and 10 is like, ‘Yeah, I can walk out to my car and grab my cellphone for you,’” Craig said. “If you can’t do it forever, then you probably shouldn’t be doing it.”
And that’s the same for resolutions such as healthy eating — keep the pressure low. In fact, licensed dietitian Lindsey Mathes of Columbus, Ohio, said not to focus on weight loss, as it can be dangerous.
Mathes, who focuses on preventing eating disorders and disordered eating with her clients, said things like diets don’t work, and that healthy eating is more about a behavior change.
“The vast majority of eating disorders get started very innocently — there is a drive for feeling healthier, losing weight, and it flips a switch,” she said.
Mathes said those who want to start healthy food habits in the new year should contact an intuitive eating dietitian to overcome barriers — such as emotional eating as a coping mechanism — that would prevent someone from making the changes they want.
If that’s not possible, she said to read books such as “Health at Every Size” by Linda Bacon to have a better understanding of what healthy eating means for their bodies.