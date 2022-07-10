Mac Lane: 30 years of marriage, and my wife knows how lucky she is

This weekend marks 30 years of marriage for my wife and me.

To each other.

This is a pretty big deal, and we are very excited. Thirty years, after all, is a long time.

And, as I am not the type of guy to toot my own horn, and I’m sure most of you who know me know that most of the credit for this long-lasting marriage rightfully goes to my wonderful wife, Michele. I am in hopes that all congratulations and well wishes can be directed toward her — who quite honestly — is far better at accepting compliments than I am.

In fact, there are many, many things that Michele is better at, and I think this is one of the main reasons our marriage has been such a successful one. So, I think a short list of Michele’s strengths might be in order:

1. Michele has an uncanny ability to realize that her husband is almost never wrong. This wasn’t always the case in our first two decades of marriage, but now she has come to fully appreciate the knowledge, intelligence and unfailing wisdom of her husband. And on those extremely rare occasions when her husband is incorrect, Michele is shrewd enough to know that the flaw is not in her husband’s decision making, or thought process, but rather that he must have been given bad information.

2. She also has extremely high standards. Even as far back as 30 years ago, she wouldn’t settle for anything less than the most dashingly handsome, wildly intelligent, thoughtful, hard-working and hilariously funny person to marry. Three houses and three children later, I’m confident Michele drops to her knees every day to thank the good Lord above that she made such a great choice 30 years ago.

3. Modesty is another of her great traits. Even though she is married to such a wonderful man — she rarely ever lets on. She never brags or carries on about how lucky she is to be married to a man who is as nearly perfect as I am. Never. And that is to her credit.

4. Listening is another one of her aptitudes. She seems to enjoy hearing the same jokes, anecdotes, bon mots and stories form my college days over and over with a keen level of interest. In truth, she rarely ever tires of hearing the same story over and over.

5. Another talent she has, that has been honed razor sharp over these 30 years is a great sense of humor. And fortunately, she doesn’t take anything I write too seriously, such as items 1 through 4.

All kidding aside, when I think back on those 24-year-olds who declared their love for each other in front of God, family and close friends on July 4, 1992, I never dreamed things would turn out so well.

And I actually do thank the Lord above for Michele everyday.

I love you, Michele, and I’m hoping the second 30 years are as good as the first.