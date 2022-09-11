Mac Lane: A Band-Aid on the mouth does more than prevent words

Some people, like my wife Michele, look sweet, peaceful and even angelic when they sleep. I, on the other hand, look like I am in need of medical attention.

My arms and legs stretch out in all different directions. My mouth hangs open in a slack-jawed, cartoonish manner. Often, I jump and twitch like I’ve been touched unexpectedly on the buttocks by something either very sharp or very electric. Frequently, tiny bits of viscous drool will escape my mouth and run down my chin leaving a shiny trail that a slug would be proud of.

Trust me, I am not a pretty sight.

But that’s not the worst of it. The worst, by far, is the snoring. And when I say that I snore, what I really mean is, that I don’t just snore — I snore uproariously. I snore lavishly. If snoring were a sport, I could compete at a very high level.

Many nights, Michele is forced to leave the room, but I suspect she’d really prefer to leave the house entirely — or perhaps the neighborhood — so great are my outbreaths and inhalations.

What brings this to mind is that I read an article the other day about how chronic snorers are taping their mouths shut as an anti-snoring home remedy. I’m game. I’ve tried all sorts of snoring remedies from fitted mouth pieces to inclined pillows to Breath Right strips, all with mixed results.

So, last night, I was flying back from a business trip in Phoenix. The flight landed late. I was tired, so I asked Michele about it.

“What kind of tape?” she asked.

“I don’t know, the article didn’t say. I’m thinking like medical tape or something similar. I’m going to be tired after this long trip and that’s when the snoring is the worst.”

“Oh, it’ll be bad,” she said.

When I arrived home, Michele had laid out several options for me to try.

I selected a large Band-Aid. I stuck it firmly onto my mouth.

Michele looked at me, “I thought you were going to put it on this way,” gesturing up and down.

I said, “Mmmmhhmmhhhnnuuuummnn.”

She laughed and said “Can I take a picture? You look ridiculous.”

I frowned and said, “Mmmummnnuhh.”

She laughed harder, “This is perfect! You haven’t even gone to sleep yet, and I love this. I’m going to start talking, and you just have to listen.”

I woke the next morning feeling rested and a little bit pleased. I didn’t yank the thing off in the night. I also saw that Michele was still in the bed next to me, and she hadn’t evacuated to one of the other bedrooms.

“So, how did I do?” I asked.

“You didn’t snore.” She said. “How did you sleep with that thing on your face?”

“Very well.”

I’m proud to report: Not only did I sleep soundly, I also slept soundlessly.