Mac Lane: Apples are not rednecky

“But I don’t put grapes in it,” I said

The conversation devolved into a detailed discussion of the various levels of rednecky-ness of possible ingredients for a fruit salad.

I learned that my daughter also considers canned peaches to be beyond rednecky and sliced bananas — in addition to being slimy — also rate very high on the rednecky scale. Also, Cool Whip is very rednecky. (For the record, I’ve never put canned peaches, grapes, bananas or Cool Whip in my fruit bowl.)

Afterwards, my wife explained that my oldest didn’t really mean rednecky. What she really meant was that fashions change, and my daughter was merely trying to say that apples in the fruit salad were, “Maybe a little old-fashioned ... or maybe a little too home-spun ... you know ... not current with what the younger folks are accustomed to.”

I wish I had a happy ending to this story. I wish I could tell you that I made the fruit bowl using my traditional recipe and we all lived apple-ly ever after, but I didn’t.

In the end, I made the fruit salad without apples, though it hurt me to the core.

