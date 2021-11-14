Mac Lane: Apples are not rednecky

Whenever we go to a church function, pot luck, family reunion, picnic, birthday party or any function where a fruit bowl may be even kinda-sorta appropriate, you will invariably find me the night before in the kitchen lovingly — yes lovingly — cutting fruit. I’ll be slicing fresh, ripe apples and stridently carving up big, plump strawberries — vertically not horizontally — into appetizingly beautiful bite-size bits.
And who doesn’t love fresh cut strawberries, blueberries, apples and Mandarin oranges, right?
My fruit bowl-making days started when my wife and I had a very young child. We went to a pot luck at our kid’s preschool — some sort of covered dish thing — and I didn’t like that folks assumed, like it was a given, that the wives were expected to make and bring the food and not the men. An old-school Southern thing I guess, but it irked me that the men didn’t even get asked.
Why aren’t men expected to bring the covered dish?
I decided then and there that I would come up with a dish — my own signature dish. My daughters are all in their 20s now, I still make the fruit bowl.
What brings this to mind is that last week, my wife, my oldest and I were discussing a birthday brunch for our middle daughter, and I volunteered to make the fruit bowl.
I was expecting this announcement to be greeted with warm appreciation. An oh-dad-that-would-be-great sort of appreciation. This is my signature dish after all. This is my A-game. I was offering up my best stuff.
So, you can imagine my confusion and astonishment when my oldest daughter, frowned at me and said, “You can make the fruit salad, but no apples.”
“What do you mean no apples?” I replied in mouth-open astonishment.
“No apples,” She said.
“I don’t understand. Everyone loves my fruit salad,” I said. (For the record: I use only red ripe Gala apples in a 3-1 ratio with Granny Smith green apples for both taste and color.)
“Why no apples?” my wife asked.
“Apples are rednecky,” my daughter said.
“Rednecky? No they are not.” I said.
“Yes, apples are rednecky.” She held firm.
My mouth hung open. “Those little marshmallows that some people add to a fruit salad? Now you could make a case that those are rednecky. But tastefully, sliced apples are definitely not rednecky,” I said.
“And grapes,” my wife said. “Some people put grapes in fruit salad. Those are a little rednecky.”
“But I don’t put grapes in it,” I said
The conversation devolved into a detailed discussion of the various levels of rednecky-ness of possible ingredients for a fruit salad.
I learned that my daughter also considers canned peaches to be beyond rednecky and sliced bananas — in addition to being slimy — also rate very high on the rednecky scale. Also, Cool Whip is very rednecky. (For the record, I’ve never put canned peaches, grapes, bananas or Cool Whip in my fruit bowl.)
Afterwards, my wife explained that my oldest didn’t really mean rednecky. What she really meant was that fashions change, and my daughter was merely trying to say that apples in the fruit salad were, “Maybe a little old-fashioned ... or maybe a little too home-spun ... you know ... not current with what the younger folks are accustomed to.”
I wish I had a happy ending to this story. I wish I could tell you that I made the fruit bowl using my traditional recipe and we all lived apple-ly ever after, but I didn’t.
In the end, I made the fruit salad without apples, though it hurt me to the core.
