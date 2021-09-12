Mac Lane: Becoming empty-nesters leaves a big hole in the activity level of the house

‘I think we need to do more stuff this fall,” I said to my wife, Michele, over breakfast.”
“We do stuff,” she said.
“I know we do stuff, but I mean, I think we need to do more interesting stuff,” I said.
“We hike, we kayak, we ride our bikes, we watch ... we watch shows like ‘Ted Lasso,’” she said.
I agreed, and she is 100% correct. We are active and we do fun and interesting things. But that’s not what I was driving at.
“But it’s not like when the kids lived here,” I said. “Particularly in the fall. When our three daughters were in the house, this time of year was full of back-to-school shopping, senior parades at the local high school, high school football games, and soccer games ...”
“You hated back-to-school shopping,” she said.
“You are correct. But I liked complaining about it, “I said. “This fall just seems so uneventful. I look at Facebook, and I see everyone else’s kids’ first day of school photos. We don’t have that. Our kids are gone.”
“We work the crossword,” she said.
“That’s exactly my point,” I said. “We never had time for the crossword when the kids were here.”
“You don’t have anything to write about in your column do you?” she asked.
“No,” I admitted. “Nothing.”
“Why don’t you write about us kayaking?” she suggested.
“It’s supposed to be a humor column,” I said. But what I didn’t have the guts to say was: What’s funny about us kayaking? If I had tipped over the kayak or fallen in the lake that would be funny, or better if Michele had tipped over or fallen in the lake, that might be even funnier.
“What if you wrote about Rise Against Hunger? You and I are going to that, and the church would really like the event publicized.” (Rise Against Hunger is a wonderful ministry. About 250 volunteers are needed at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point, at 2 p.m. Sept. 12. The goal is to make 36,000 dried meals in a couple of hours. My understanding is they ship these meals into desperate areas, such as Haiti after this most recent earthquake, to feed thousands. All volunteers are welcome. See wesleymemorial.com for more information.)
“Rise Against Hunger is a wonderful event, and I can’t think of a better charity, but that’s not exactly what I had in mind,” I said. “When the kids resided here, it was raucous and lively. Each day was a new adventure. There were turtles to be found, their swing sets to fall off of. There were fireflies to catch. There was always something funny, ironic, heartbreaking, poignant or expensive happening.”
Michele shrugged.
“Now that it’s just you and me, and don’t get me wrong, I love our life, but it’s just not as funny,” I said.
“‘Ted Lasso’ is funny,” she said. “It’s too crude for me, but it is funny.”
And I agree. “Ted Lasso” is funny, but what I think I’m really feeling is that I’m just missing our three daughters and the way our life used to be.
