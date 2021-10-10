Mac Lane: Beware thy crabgrass

A reading from the Book of Lawnmentations (King James Version):
And it shall come to pass, when ye be to the land in the autumn of the year, thou shalt sow the seeds of tall fescue. Thou shalt water thy tall fescue, according to that which is written on the label of thy seed sack.
And so, many years ago, Mac Lane, being a man of faith and good standing, sowed his seed. He stretched forth his garden hose and doth sprinkled.
Lane dreamed dreams werewith of a rich, fruitful green lawn and bountiful tidings did grow. He vowed to keep, to toil and to work this plotgrass thyself. He swore an oath to eschew all lawncare services like his neighbors Carl and Caroline use.
“Cheateth they do! They cheateth, by hiring a service which cometh every Thursday!” sayeth he.
At first, his lawn did grow. Green, lush grass coveredeth thy plot. And Lane was pleased. Lane thought, “Yea, a green lawn is not hard.”
But mistaken was he. Badly wrong was he.
Though Lane did striveth, he struggled to keep erstwhile grass green, his lawn was besotted. Year after year, besotted.
Vile is clover. Vile is chick weed. Vile are dandelions. But the vilest of all, yea, the most vile under God’s creation is thy crabgrass. Beware thy crabgrass. Thy crabgrass multiplieth and killeth thy good fescue. Thy crabgrass choketh out thy good fescue. Thy crabgrass resist all herbicides. Thy crabgrass is not good. Thy crabgrass be evil.
Despite thine efforts, thy crabgrass setupon Lane’s lawn. “Woe. Woe. Woe,” sayeth he. “Is thine lawn a multitude of crabgrass? Crabgrass hath destroyed thy work.”
Lane wept.
And in the years to follow, Lane strove against cold and heat, and summer and winter, rains and drought. These dreams of bountiful green lawns were not to be. Afore mentioned crabgrass and clover, bare patches and brown patches, and yellow patches from whence thy neighbor’s dog useth an area next to thy driveway as his own private latrine.
Not deterred, Lane strove. He strove to sow, he strove to mow, he strove to water, and he strove to edge.
Lane stove to keep up with thy neighbors.
It is written, other scriptures state: Do not envy thy neighbors, but in yardwork, a little envy is good motivation. Thus Lane used his envy to strived yet again.
And in Autumn of this year of our Lord, Lane vowed to strive yet again. His wife suggesteth, he calleth a service to at least aerate for him. To easeth his burden.
But is this cheating? Lane taketh pride in doing it himself. But after consideration, he took his wife’s suggestion.
“Yes. I will do this. As long as I can soweth thy seeds by myself into the holes the professional aerator doth make?”
And so it was agreed.
And so begins, another season of labor and toil. Another season of sowing seed. Another season of weed and feed. Another and another season of doth sprinkling.
And another season of praying biblical plagues don’t befall my yard this year.
Mac Lane lives in High Point and doth work in the home furnishings industry. Contact him at maclane@northstate.net.