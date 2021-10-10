A reading from the Book of Lawnmentations (King James Version):

And it shall come to pass, when ye be to the land in the autumn of the year, thou shalt sow the seeds of tall fescue. Thou shalt water thy tall fescue, according to that which is written on the label of thy seed sack.

And so, many years ago, Mac Lane, being a man of faith and good standing, sowed his seed. He stretched forth his garden hose and doth sprinkled.

Lane dreamed dreams werewith of a rich, fruitful green lawn and bountiful tidings did grow. He vowed to keep, to toil and to work this plotgrass thyself. He swore an oath to eschew all lawncare services like his neighbors Carl and Caroline use.

“Cheateth they do! They cheateth, by hiring a service which cometh every Thursday!” sayeth he.

At first, his lawn did grow. Green, lush grass coveredeth thy plot. And Lane was pleased. Lane thought, “Yea, a green lawn is not hard.”

But mistaken was he. Badly wrong was he.

Though Lane did striveth, he struggled to keep erstwhile grass green, his lawn was besotted. Year after year, besotted.