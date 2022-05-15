Mac Lane: Empty-nesters get caught on the puppy cam

The other day, I was in the kitchen playing with our new puppy, when I said something romantic and perhaps a little bit saucy to my wife, Michele, in the next room.

She responded with an even saucier remark. (I’d love to tell you exactly what she said, but Michele would be mortified.)

I smiled a huge smile. It pleased me that after three decades, three children and three mortgages that our marriage still has some spark. I scratched the dog behind the ears, and still with this big goofy grin on my face, I looked down and noticed the orange light was on. My mouth dropped open and I could feel the blood draining from my face.

“Oh no!” I said with real terror in my voice.

“What is it?” Michele asked. “Did she poop on the floor?”

“No. Worse! Much worse. The orange light is on!”

The orange light means the remote camera is live and at least one — and quite possibly two or three — of our children are listening in and watching. No doubt they heard the whole exchange.

Michele reached out and unplugged the puppy cam, but the damage had been done.

Our oldest daughter — who lives in Raleigh — got a new puppy. Her name is Hattie, and I must admit she’s a black, tan and white bundle of joy. Michele and I volunteered to keep her for the first few weeks until she’s housebroken.

And at the same time, our daughter installed a remote camera so she can keep up with Hattie. All three of our adult kids have access, so anyone of them can log in and watch the puppy at any time. Sounds like a good idea, right?

As I was just now discovering, this is a horrible idea. Why on Earth did I ever agree to this?

When she installed it, I made a mental note not to say anything I wouldn’t want overheard when the orange light is on. Then, as one does, I quickly forgot about it and went on about my routine.

I was reminded of an article I read where a woman (who chose to be anonymous) was on a Zoom call with her co-workers. The meeting ended, she hung up and proceeded to get undressed for a shower.

She wrote, “After a few seconds, when I was significantly but not completely undressed, I noticed that the app had frozen and was still open. The rest of my team had been staying on for a different meeting. I prayed it had disconnected on their end and closed it. Later, a coworker (gently) let me know that it had not disconnected and told me it wasn’t a big deal. Obviously, I am DEEPLY mortified and basically want to die right now.”

I know the feeling.

Honestly, when the puppy arrived, I was expecting there would be accidents. I expected she might accidentally chew up something valuable. Or she might accidentally poop on the floor or accidentally wet on the carpet.

I didn’t expect that Michele and I would be the ones having the accident.

Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three, who works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.

