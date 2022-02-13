Mac Lane: Empty nesters use snow day sledding to bring back family memories

‘Let’s go sledding on the golf course,” my wife Michele said.
“Now?” I asked.
“Yes. Get your coat.”
“Ummmm ... it’s 23 degrees out, and it’s dark out and ... you understand that we are 54 years old,” I said.
“It’ll be fun,” she said.
I understood what she was doing. Michele was trying to lift my spirits. I had remarked earlier in the day about how we have seven sleds in the basement, and I guess my sadness showed when I said, “With no kids in the house, it looks like the sleds won’t be used at all this year.”
Because we are empty nesters who are empty nesting, I’ve come to learn that also means empty snow-daying.
You see, our three children have been such a big part of our lives, that some days feel empty now that they are gone. And worse, snowy days, like this, bring back an avalanche (pardon the snow pun) of memories of when the children were little. I get a tad bit sad.
Like everyone else, we made mistakes parenting, but if we got anything right, if there was anything that we were really good at, it was snow days.
To start with, instead of snowmen, the Lanes constructed giant snow creatures in our yard with our three daughters and every kid on our street joining in to help out. Over the years, we constructed two 20-foot-long sharks, four giant snow octopuses (or octopi — I’ve never known which is correct), a dinosaur, a lizard and, regrettably, a life-size snow-Barney.
Before the city of High Point gave everyone wheeled recycling mobile-toters, we had these large green, heavy-duty plastic bins that were perfect building blocks when packed with snow. Think a cooler-size packed snow Legos. Michele and I, along with a dozen kids from the neighborhood, stacked these into a giant pile where we would then carve out the shapes and contours.
Once the sculpture was made, we’d go sledding. (We are fortunate to live close to two very good hills.) Afterward, the Lane house became a wet, wild, raucous hangout for all the neighborhood kids with dozens of boots, gloves, coats and toboggans — all dripping with slushy melting ice — and strewn about the entire downstairs.
More than a dozen red-cheeked children all talking at once and drinking hot cocoa. It was messy, chaotic and wonderful!
And now the house is empty.
Well, except for Michele and one wistful and overly sentimental father.
And that’s what led to her suggestion of sledding on this cold and icy night.
“OK,” I said. “Let’s do it. Do you think we’ll be the oldest sledders out there?”
“Definitely,” she said.
“Can we text a picture of us sledding to the kids?”
“Sure.”
And we did.
And I’m happy to report, we had a great time. We made five runs and didn’t break any bones. And I’m even happier to report that we loaned two of our sleds out to neighboring families with young children.
They enjoyed them greatly.
Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three, who works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.
