Mac Lane: Empty nesters use snow day sledding to bring back family memories

‘Let’s go sledding on the golf course,” my wife Michele said.

“Now?” I asked.

“Yes. Get your coat.”

“Ummmm ... it’s 23 degrees out, and it’s dark out and ... you understand that we are 54 years old,” I said.

“It’ll be fun,” she said.

I understood what she was doing. Michele was trying to lift my spirits. I had remarked earlier in the day about how we have seven sleds in the basement, and I guess my sadness showed when I said, “With no kids in the house, it looks like the sleds won’t be used at all this year.”

Because we are empty nesters who are empty nesting, I’ve come to learn that also means empty snow-daying.

You see, our three children have been such a big part of our lives, that some days feel empty now that they are gone. And worse, snowy days, like this, bring back an avalanche (pardon the snow pun) of memories of when the children were little. I get a tad bit sad.

Like everyone else, we made mistakes parenting, but if we got anything right, if there was anything that we were really good at, it was snow days.