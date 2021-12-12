Mac Lane: Family Christmas tree holds memories and handmade 'masterpieces'

We still hang some decorations even though they got broken years ago. We still hang the ornament that my wife’s elderly grandmother wrote a hand-written message on and unfortunately misspelled my middle daughter’s name. We still hang the cheap plastic star my wife and I bought on our first Christmas together, even though we knew it was cheap and tacky even then, but we were young and just starting out and couldn’t really afford anything better.

Some of our ornaments are those paper cut outs of tiny handprints doused with glitter the children made in Sunday school. Some are balls smeared with glue and paint and are basically unrecognizable to anyone but a 3 year old.

There is a thumbprint reindeer and photos of the kids through the years. Some are huge, and some are tiny. Some are store bought, and some are handmade. We have a few from my childhood as well, in the years before my parents got divorced.

My wife’s family started a tradition in the early 1960s of selecting one ornament and writing a message on it each year. We’ve done this, and I love it. It may be my favorite of all our Christmas traditions. As we open the box at the start of each Christmas season and begin hanging the ornaments, we read these aloud.