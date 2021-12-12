Mac Lane: Family Christmas tree holds memories and handmade 'masterpieces'

I imagine that these big catalog and magazine companies pay handsomely to have armies of professional stylists and designers deck out their Christmas trees.
You know the one’s — those over-the-top decorator trees with big, fat silk taffeta ribbons cascading downward. The one’s festooned by bows the size of my boxer shorts and sporting more balls than the play-pit at McDonald’s.
Open any magazine or go online this time of year, and it seems that’s all you see. Decorator trees are everywhere.
Well, everywhere except my house.
The Lane family Christmas tree doesn’t look at all like any of those. I imagine our Christmas tree would cause an interior designer to break out in hives.
Over the years, it’s become a family joke, that no one has ever paid our Christmas tree a complement. Never. Not once. Folks who drop by for the holidays say things like, “Oh. (pregnant pause) I see you’ve got your tree up.”
To the outsider, I do imagine our tree looks like the most jumbled-up, mishmash of mismatched ornaments ever, but to us, it’s beautiful.
You see, our memories don’t match the wall color. My children’s childhood was not all covered in silver and gold.
We still hang some decorations even though they got broken years ago. We still hang the ornament that my wife’s elderly grandmother wrote a hand-written message on and unfortunately misspelled my middle daughter’s name. We still hang the cheap plastic star my wife and I bought on our first Christmas together, even though we knew it was cheap and tacky even then, but we were young and just starting out and couldn’t really afford anything better.
Some of our ornaments are those paper cut outs of tiny handprints doused with glitter the children made in Sunday school. Some are balls smeared with glue and paint and are basically unrecognizable to anyone but a 3 year old.
There is a thumbprint reindeer and photos of the kids through the years. Some are huge, and some are tiny. Some are store bought, and some are handmade. We have a few from my childhood as well, in the years before my parents got divorced.
My wife’s family started a tradition in the early 1960s of selecting one ornament and writing a message on it each year. We’ve done this, and I love it. It may be my favorite of all our Christmas traditions. As we open the box at the start of each Christmas season and begin hanging the ornaments, we read these aloud.
“Santa brought a Barbie jeep. Hamsters and doll house!” or “We love each other!” or “Santa brought a trip to Disney World.” or “New puppy. Madison the dog. Greatest dog ever!” or “Three graduations in one year! We are so proud of each of you.” And one says, strangely “Nure-Head?” Not sure what we were thinking there, but I love it anyway.
So my apologies to all the interior designers out there: I like my tree better than yours. Way better.
Mac Lane lives in High Point and will be celebrating Christmas this year with his family under the ugliest and most wonderful Christmas tree around. He can be contacted at maclane@northstate.net.