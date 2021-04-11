Mac Lane: Hair ... or the lack there of

I used to joke around with my hairdresser Connie. “I think today I’ll have the Captain Stubing — you know, from ‘Love Boat’ ... or what about the George Castanza from ‘Seinfield?’”
She would laugh and respond, “I was thinking the Bruce Willis or the Matt Lauer?”
Of course, all the men we joked about are severely balding, and this went on for years, both of us chuckling at my gradual but impending hair loss.
Each time I sat in Connie’s chair, I asked her to tilt her mirror so I could see the top of my head and survey the damage.
But then came the day, the day I realized, that at least on the top of my head, I’ve got more peach than I’ve got fuzz.
And this is particularly disheartening for me, because in my younger days — and I’m not kidding here — my hair used to be so wild, so curly and so extravagantly thick, a comb could not be forced through it. Honestly. I know that’s hard to believe now, but my hair really did look like one of those rock stars from the ‘60s with the colossally bushy bouffants.
Or at least it was.
So, due to the inability of my scalp to produce hair in quantities sufficiently large enough to justify the expense, I quit Connie.
Now I’ve got a new hairdresser, and I’m sleeping with her. And I’ve learned this can be good and bad. Good, in that, except for the one-time expense of a new Wahl trimmer, it’s free. And I can also schedule appointments for almost anytime — 6:30 a.m. on the morning before a big business meeting, no problem. My wife, Michele, is happy to oblige.
But there is a definite downside to home haircuts, and I discovered this our first time out.
As I sat in the chair in our bathroom, with my wife holding these powerful shears above my head, I hoped that I hadn’t unknowingly, somehow, made her angry in some way. I tried to replay our conversation from the night before. Did I make a sharp remark at dinner? Did we resolve that argument over whether to repaint? Hmmm. Do you think she might still be carrying a grudge over something? Anything?
And so I was nervous the first time out, and as I would soon learn, so was she.
It started off well enough. Tiny bits of my hair danced to the floor as the trimmer buzzed. Michele seems to be doing a great job, even motioning for me to tilt my head so that my chin went down into my chest, just like Connie used to. She clipped along like this for a minute or two before she whispered, “Whooops.”
“Whoops?” I said standing up suddenly and rubbing my hands all over my half-shorn head. I looked this way and that into the mirror. “What do you mean whoops? Is there blood?” I was worried she may have done something irreparable: Like carve a huge bare spot which would force me into a full-on Telly Savalas as the only viable option for a repair. I imagined the worst.
“Oh no!” she said. “It wasn’t a big whoops. I just didn’t get this part like I wanted it.”
“From here on out,” I suggested, “even if you make a mistake, don’t tell me. And whatever you do, don’t say ‘whoops.’”
She agreed, and we’ve had many, many haircuts just like this. And as far as I know, she hasn’t made any mistakes since.
Or at least not any that she’s told me about.
Balding ... OK, who are we kidding ... mostly bald Mac Lane is happily married father of three and can be reached at maclane@northstate.net.