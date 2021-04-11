Mac Lane: Hair ... or the lack there of

I used to joke around with my hairdresser Connie. “I think today I’ll have the Captain Stubing — you know, from ‘Love Boat’ ... or what about the George Castanza from ‘Seinfield?’”

She would laugh and respond, “I was thinking the Bruce Willis or the Matt Lauer?”

Of course, all the men we joked about are severely balding, and this went on for years, both of us chuckling at my gradual but impending hair loss.

Each time I sat in Connie’s chair, I asked her to tilt her mirror so I could see the top of my head and survey the damage.

But then came the day, the day I realized, that at least on the top of my head, I’ve got more peach than I’ve got fuzz.

And this is particularly disheartening for me, because in my younger days — and I’m not kidding here — my hair used to be so wild, so curly and so extravagantly thick, a comb could not be forced through it. Honestly. I know that’s hard to believe now, but my hair really did look like one of those rock stars from the ‘60s with the colossally bushy bouffants.

Or at least it was.

So, due to the inability of my scalp to produce hair in quantities sufficiently large enough to justify the expense, I quit Connie.