Mac Lane: How COVID-19 stole Christmas

“I called a huddle among my three daughters and explained the situation. “We’ve got to take care of your mom. What do we need?” I asked.

Sadly, Gatorade, Zicam, Mucinex, saltines and chicken soup took the place of turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie.

Mr. COVID, you’re the king of sinful sots. Your heart’s a dead tomato splotched with moldy purple spots.

“We should all get tested,” my oldest daughter offered.

“Great idea,” I said. “Your mom took the only test one we have. Let’s split up. You two, go get tests kits, we’ll go to the grocery.”

So heartbreakingly, we isolated Michele. We called the grandparents — on both sides of the family — to tell them we wouldn’t be coming. We did driveway drops to exchange gifts.

Mr. COVID, you are an appalling dump heap overflowing with the most disgraceful assortment of rubbish imaginable mangled up in tangled up knots!

To top it off, my middle daughter ending up getting COVID as well. I am happy to report that, so far, their symptoms have been mild.