Mac Lane: How COVID-19 stole Christmas

I had a big smile on my face. I was looking forward to all the festivities over the next two days. “Happy Christmas Eve,” I said to my wife, Michele, as she emerged from the bathroom.
By contrast, Michele looked sheepish and pale.
“I woke up with a fever,” she said, “and I’ve just taken a COVID test. I’m waiting on the result.”
You’re a vile one, Mr. COVID, You’re a nasty wasty skunk. Your heart is full of unwashed socks, your soul is full of gunk.
Oh boy, I thought.
“The test is positive. You have COVID,” I said. “Everything will be OK. I’m going to take good care of you,” I assured her while at the same time hastily grabbing socks, underwear, pants, shaving kit and throwing it out into the hallway.
You’re a foul one, Mr. COVID. You have all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile.
We were supposed to be at my mother’s house. I’ve spent every Christmas Eve with my mother every year of my life. Even when we lived in Oregon. (Last year, we quarantined ourselves and tested ourselves beforehand.)
Mr. COVID, you got garlic in your soul. You have termites in your smile.
“I called a huddle among my three daughters and explained the situation. “We’ve got to take care of your mom. What do we need?” I asked.
Sadly, Gatorade, Zicam, Mucinex, saltines and chicken soup took the place of turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie.
Mr. COVID, you’re the king of sinful sots. Your heart’s a dead tomato splotched with moldy purple spots.
“We should all get tested,” my oldest daughter offered.
“Great idea,” I said. “Your mom took the only test one we have. Let’s split up. You two, go get tests kits, we’ll go to the grocery.”
So heartbreakingly, we isolated Michele. We called the grandparents — on both sides of the family — to tell them we wouldn’t be coming. We did driveway drops to exchange gifts.
Mr. COVID, you are an appalling dump heap overflowing with the most disgraceful assortment of rubbish imaginable mangled up in tangled up knots!
To top it off, my middle daughter ending up getting COVID as well. I am happy to report that, so far, their symptoms have been mild.
I’m writing this from my den on Jan. 2. To my left is a pile of unopened Christmas presents for my wife, who hasn’t been downstairs in 10 days.
I grew up watching “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” and I never, ever, ever thought that Christmas could be stolen in real life.
Mr. COVID, you stink, stank, stunk!
