Mac Lane: How many men's basketball championships does UNC-Chapel Hill have?

Wow! What a wonderful year for UNC men’s basketball. To make it to the Final Four and to beat Duke twice — in such dramatic fashion.

Holy cow!

In the weeks leading up to the Final Four, there was a lot of commentary about how many championships each of the four “blue-bloods” schools have. Kansas owns four championships (including Monday night). Villanova has won the big dance three times, and no matter how much I dislike them, Duke has unfortunately won five titles.

So how national championships does UNC men’s basketball have?

This should be a straightforward question, but it’s not. Jim Nance on CBS just said the Heels have six. Is he right or wrong? Many UNC fans will tell you it’s not six but seven national titles.

And before I say what I’m going to say next, I want you to know I’m a Ram’s club member and I have four season tickets in the Dean Dome, and my goal here is not to throw stones, but rather to help get this right.

So how many championships do the Tar Heel men have?

No one disputes UNC’s six NCAA crowns (’57, ’82, ’93, ’05, ’09, ’17) But there is a seventh banner hanging from the rafters in the Smith Center touting another, more mysterious national championship and it’s from 1924, no less.

The reason it’s mysterious is: There wasn’t a national championship in 1924. In fact, the NCAA Tournament didn’t begin until 1939, and the NIT didn’t start until 1938?

To get a glimpse of what the game was like back in those days, an article in the Feb. 19 edition of Time magazine had this to say: “College basketball produces no national champion. A winter sport which in some parts of the U.S. amounts to a seasonal hysteria, it is played almost entirely within regional leagues. The argument of each league that it has the best team in the land is more footless than most such controversies since the strongest teams play on courts of different sizes under rules differently interpreted.”

College basketball in 1924 was a far cry from the modern sport we enjoy today. The rules called for a jump ball at half court after every made basket. UNC’s schedule that year included a win over the Durham Elks 33-20 and another win (32-29) over the Charlotte YMCA. Yes. UNC played the Durham Elks Club and the Charlotte YMCA.

So if there was no championship game and teams only played each other regionally, what is the justification for hanging a national championship banner?

It starts with the Helms Foundation — which sounds fancy and official, but in reality, was started by two sports fans and memorabilia collectors named Bill Schroeder and Paul Helms who got funding exclusively from Helms Bakery. The two, in 1943, began to retroactively selecting All-Americans and championship teams for the years before actual championship tournaments were played.

They did this in hindsight years after all the players on that 1924 team had graduated and presumably moved on with their lives. And it’s on this basis, and this basis alone, that UNC hung a national championship banner for the 1924 season.

As a lifelong Tar Heel, I find the ’24 banner embarrassing.

So here’s a suggestion: In the fall, there will be a new banner going up to honor this year’s team and their near miraculous and wonderfully unexpected appearance in the Final Four. Let’s quietly take down 1924, and in its place, hang a new banner that everyone can agree on.

Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three, who works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.

