Mac Lane: In her Tesla Plaid, my 69-year-old cousin can hit 60 mph in 1.98 seconds

I walked right past the car without giving it a second glance.

During our visit, I learned that Julie and her husband, Keith, had traded in their old Tesla Model S, for a brand-spanking-new Tesla Model S Plaid.

“No way!” I said. “You got a Plaid?” Immediately I became embarrassed for walking past it without noticing.

If you don’t know about the Tesla Plaid, you can be forgiven. First, Tesla doesn’t advertise, so you won’t see any clever ads during the Super Bowl like other car companies.

Second, the Tesla Plaid doesn’t look like a super-fast sports car. In fact, it’s a four-door sedan. I won’t say it’s not sporty in appearance, but you could easily mistake it for a Lexus or an Acura. It has no massive wheels. No elaborate exhaust pipes running down the sides. No racing stripes. It doesn’t resemble a low-slung Ferrari, Lamborghini or Corvette in the least.