Mac Lane: In her Tesla Plaid, my 69-year-old cousin can hit 60 mph in 1.98 seconds

My cousin, Julie Miller, is a gray-haired, 69-year-old grandmother who lives just down the road in Burlington.
The interesting thing about Julie is: She drives the fastest production car ever made.
Maybe I’m being silly, but I normally don’t think of 69-year-old grandmothers as hot-rodders or motor-heads or speed freaks. What’s more, I don’t imagine the executives of Ferrari or Lamborghini thinking to themselves, “Hey Enzo, let’s market our cars to grandmothers in North Carolina.”
Well, Julie doesn’t drive a Ferrari or a Lamborghini.
The interesting thing about Julie’s car is that it’s so understated, I walked right past it without even noticing what it was.
A few weeks back, I was set to meet my grandmother and mother in Burlington for lunch.
“When you come for lunch today,” my mother said, “you can meet us at Mary and Julie’s office. It’s over near the cafeteria ... sort of behind the Food Lion. You can park behind Julie’s Tesla. This will be great! You haven’t seen your cousins in a long time.”
I knew Julie had a Tesla, and I saw it parked next to the dumpster. Dutifully, I parked behind it — per my mother’s instructions.
I walked right past the car without giving it a second glance.
During our visit, I learned that Julie and her husband, Keith, had traded in their old Tesla Model S, for a brand-spanking-new Tesla Model S Plaid.
“No way!” I said. “You got a Plaid?” Immediately I became embarrassed for walking past it without noticing.
If you don’t know about the Tesla Plaid, you can be forgiven. First, Tesla doesn’t advertise, so you won’t see any clever ads during the Super Bowl like other car companies.
Second, the Tesla Plaid doesn’t look like a super-fast sports car. In fact, it’s a four-door sedan. I won’t say it’s not sporty in appearance, but you could easily mistake it for a Lexus or an Acura. It has no massive wheels. No elaborate exhaust pipes running down the sides. No racing stripes. It doesn’t resemble a low-slung Ferrari, Lamborghini or Corvette in the least.
The name Plaid comes from a scene in the 1987 movie “Space Balls” — a “Star Wars” spoof starring Rick Moranis and John Candy — in which, the Darth Vader-like bad guys are trying to catch the hero’s space ship. In the chase, their ship goes from light-speed to ridiculous-speed to ludicrous-speed and ... what’s faster than ludicrous speed? PLAID.
And is it really that fast? Motor Trend Magazine (June 21, 2021) stated, “At 1,020 horse power, the Tesla Plaid tested rocketed from a stop to 60 miles per hour in just 1.98 seconds. It’s the quickest 0-60 time Motor Trend has ever achieved in a production car.”
And as if all this isn’t strange enough, the really weird part is, since it’s all electric, there is no roar of the engine and no smoke pouring out of the back. In fact, the Plaid is as quiet as a golf cart while reaching these record-breaking speeds.
Julie explained, “In drag strip mode, the car goes into its ‘cheetah stance,’ dropping its front-end low to the ground and flames appear all over the display screen.”
Julie and Keith have promised to take me for a ride, and I can’t wait.
I think I’ll have to wear something plaid for the occasion.
Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three. He works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.net.
