Mac Lane: Kids are grown, so dads share wonderfully horrible dad jokes with each other

Someone asked me if I had plans for the fall. It took me a moment to realize they were talking about “autumn” and not the fall of civilization.

I know. Corny right?

I’ve got two close friends, whom we’ll call Joe and Burt — because their names are actually Joe and Burt — who share my passion for corny, groan-inducing puns and bad word play like the one above.

The three of us have developed our own private comedy club where we text each other six, seven and sometimes eight times a week sharing these wonderfully horrible (or horribly wonderful depending on your perspective) jokes.

Most folks would call these dad jokes.

In fact, the Urban Dictionary defines a dad joke as: An indescribably cheesy and/or dumb joke made by a father to his children. Only here’s the thing, Burt’s kids, my kids and Joe’s kids are all in college or beyond. So we are not sharing these jokes with our kids, rather with each other.

Now there was a time when we generously shared these nuggets of puniness with our children, who would, in turn, groan in that embarrassed way that teenagers are so very good at. But now, our kids are grown, yet we are still carrying on. And I think it’s wonderful. Or horrible. Or both.

Honestly. Where else can you go to find such gems as these?

What is the difference between a well-dressed man on a unicycle and a poorly-dressed man on a bicycle? Attire.

Before Mount Rushmore was carved, its natural beauty was unpresidented.

When does a joke become a dad joke? When it becomes apparent.

I had a dream last night I was sailing on an ocean of orange soda. It was more of a Fanta Sea.

Did you know Raymund Burr had a brother who was a lumberjack? His name was Tim.

I spotted an albino Dalmatian. It was the least I could do for him.

The other day, my wife accused me of stealing her thesaurus. Not only was I shocked, I was also appalled, disappointed, dismayed and incredulous.

I received an email about an online course on Map Reading and Navigation. They say it’s so good you’ll be able to read maps backwards. But I soon realized it was just spam.

While some of these are original, some are passed on from other internet posts.

An original from Joe on my birthday: For your birthday Mac, I tried to come up with a carpentry dad joke that woodwork. I think I nailed it.

An original from Burt: Earlier tonight my wife got mad at me when she caught me kicking ice cubes I dropped under the refrigerator. But now, it’s just water under the fridge.

And my own contribution: At the beach, we were playing bocce ball. It was a close call that needed measuring, so I grabbed a strand of dried sea oats that was nearby. “Hold on while I get a reed on it,” I said with a big grin.

So, in spite of our children being grown, and with no one else around to annoy (or amuse), we’ve taken to sharing these jokes amongst ourselves ... and of course I’m now sharing the best (or worst) of these with you.

OK, one last one. And it’s fitting.

I’m nervous about sharing my newspaper joke ... because you might think it’s tearable.

Mac Lane features columnist

Mac Lane

Mac Lane lives in High Point, is a happily married father of three, who works in the home furnishings industry. Mac can be reached at maclane@northstate.net.

