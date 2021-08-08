Mac Lane: Olympic perspective

What if they inserted a normal person into each Olympic event for perspective? I read about this somewhere and thought it might be fun to imagine.
“Marv Albert and Bob Costas here live at the start of the Olympic marathon in Tokyo. Bob, this may be the strongest field ever in the history of the Olympic marathon.”
“That’s right Marv. Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya is the overwhelming favorite, he’s the current world record holder with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds and he’ll be facing the other top distance runners from around the world.”
“Let’s not forget, the International Olympic Committee has decided to insert a regular person into each event to show how unbelievably good these athletes are at their given sport, and for the marathon they’ve inserted Mac Lane of High Point, N.C.”
“Bob, I interviewed Lane before this event and learned he’s a 54-year-old, balding father of three. Lane said he’s a regular jogger ... except on days where it’s too hot, too humid, too rainy, too cold, too icy, too snowy or too foggy, and he admits there are some days where he’s just not in the mood to get all sweaty.”
“As the runners are lining up, I’m just looking at Lane next to all these world-class distance runners ... and Lane looks slow just standing there.”
“Waiting for the starting gun. And they’re off! 26.2 miles to the finish line.”
“As expected, Kipchoge has jumped out to an early lead followed by the Ethiopian and the Moroccan runners.”
“Only 30 minutes into the race and Lane is some 7 miles behind the lead runners. And I’m told he asked the water table volunteers if they had any cigarettes? Let’s hope he was joking.”
“At the 1 hour mark, Kipchoge of Kenya appears to be in total control and is slightly ahead of world record pace and ... Lane ... Lane is ... now 14 miles behind.”
“Marv, I’m told Lane just asked a race official if now was a good time to make his move? This time I’m sure he’s joking.”
“The race is over, and Kipchoge has set a new world record ... and Lane still has 12 miles to go.”
“Marv, Eliud Kipchoge has showered off and has taken a taxi to a nearby theater and plans to watch a movie while Lane — red faced and really showing signs of great discomfort — is still 9 miles from the finish line.
“From the looks of things, he’ll be done with the movie before Lane crosses the finish line.”
Seriously, I can’t underscore this enough, having run four marathons myself — with a personal best time of 3 hours, 35 minutes — I marvel at how good each of these athletes are. Eliud Kipchoge and all the top distance runners are in such peak, tip-top condition, they truly push the boundaries of human endurance. Kipchoge’s pace on his world record marathon was 4 minutes, 38 seconds per mile, and he maintained this pace for 26.2 miles.
This means, and I’m not kidding here, he could run a marathon then watch a full-length movie — with time to buy popcorn and a drink — before a guy like me could cross the finish line.
Amazing, simply amazing.
Mac Lane is a balding, father of three. And when he’s not huffing and puffing around the streets of High Point, he can be reached at maclane@northstate.com.