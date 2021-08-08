Mac Lane: Olympic perspective

“Waiting for the starting gun. And they’re off! 26.2 miles to the finish line.”

“As expected, Kipchoge has jumped out to an early lead followed by the Ethiopian and the Moroccan runners.”

“Only 30 minutes into the race and Lane is some 7 miles behind the lead runners. And I’m told he asked the water table volunteers if they had any cigarettes? Let’s hope he was joking.”

“At the 1 hour mark, Kipchoge of Kenya appears to be in total control and is slightly ahead of world record pace and ... Lane ... Lane is ... now 14 miles behind.”

“Marv, I’m told Lane just asked a race official if now was a good time to make his move? This time I’m sure he’s joking.”

“The race is over, and Kipchoge has set a new world record ... and Lane still has 12 miles to go.”

“Marv, Eliud Kipchoge has showered off and has taken a taxi to a nearby theater and plans to watch a movie while Lane — red faced and really showing signs of great discomfort — is still 9 miles from the finish line.

“From the looks of things, he’ll be done with the movie before Lane crosses the finish line.”