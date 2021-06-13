Mac Lane: Painting woes ... or how far do you go to get what you want?

My wife, Michele Lane, gave me a serious look a few mornings back as I was brushing my teeth. “When you have a moment, I need to speak to you about something important,” she said.
This sort of thing always fills me with dread. My mind jumps to the worst possible scenarios: Is one of our children in the hospital? Is someone in jail? Do we owe a fortune in back taxes? Did someone crash the car? Has The Dead called off their summer tour?
I spit my toothpaste out and braced for the worst. “You have my full attention,” I said.
“I think we need to repaint the dining room.”
“Oh,” I said hugely relieved it wasn’t something worse. “I think it’s a good idea. The room looks a bit dated.”
“It’s looked dated for a decade,” Michele said. “Or more.”
“Do you have a color in mind?” I asked.
“I’m not sure,” she said. “I think I’ll ask John.” (Meaning John Paulin, our interior designer who has helped us off and on over the years.) “Do you have any thoughts?”
“I really don’t have a preference on color, other than I’d like it to be a color,” I said. “Any color is OK, but I’d just like it to be a color. So, you and John pick, and I’ll be good with it. We can get started this weekend.”
I left the house feeling rather cheery. Glad none of my children were in jail and The Grateful Dead was presumably still on tour.
Michele bought the paint, and I spent the evening moving furniture and prepping.
The next day I learned that John had picked out white for the ceiling, white for the walls and white for the trim.
So, what did I do?
Did I raise a fuss? Did I demand that Michele drive all that paint back to the store. Did I launch into a lecture about how white is technically not a color, but the absence of color? Did I pooch my lip out?
Maybe, a little at first.
To give you a little back ground, Michele and I have been happily married for 29 years, and in that time I’ve learned that ... OK, now would be a good time to insert some nugget of profound wisdom or some wise saying to show how broad-minded and conciliatory I can be or about how our marriage is more important than wall color.
But I didn’t do that.
Instead, I remembered a time, not so long ago, when we tried to pick out new carpet for our bedroom. I didn’t like her choice, she didn’t like my choice. I thought her second choice was terrible, and she thought mine equally bad. This went on. Eventually, we agreed, and we bought the carpet that was my eighth choice and her sixth or seventh. So, in other words, we paid a large sum of money to have carpet installed that neither of us liked. I’ve regretted it ever since. If I had been more agreeable, and less stubborn, at least one of us would have been happy with the carpet.
So, this time around, I didn’t want to make the same mistake. And I learned that Michele didn’t really like the idea of white, either, but she was trusting John that the room would ultimately turn out well.
We finished the room, and I have to say it looks great. And none of the kids are in jail, and The Dead is coming to Raleigh on Aug. 16.
And I’m OK with it.
