Mac Lane: Painting woes ... or how far do you go to get what you want?

I left the house feeling rather cheery. Glad none of my children were in jail and The Grateful Dead was presumably still on tour.

Michele bought the paint, and I spent the evening moving furniture and prepping.

The next day I learned that John had picked out white for the ceiling, white for the walls and white for the trim.

So, what did I do?

Did I raise a fuss? Did I demand that Michele drive all that paint back to the store. Did I launch into a lecture about how white is technically not a color, but the absence of color? Did I pooch my lip out?

Maybe, a little at first.

To give you a little back ground, Michele and I have been happily married for 29 years, and in that time I’ve learned that ... OK, now would be a good time to insert some nugget of profound wisdom or some wise saying to show how broad-minded and conciliatory I can be or about how our marriage is more important than wall color.

But I didn’t do that.