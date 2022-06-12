Mac Lane: Rotten tomatoes isn't just a movie website, it's a state of mind for someone who doesn't like them

My goal was to try one bite of raw tomato each day for a month.

Call it a tiny step toward personal growth.

Call it a small step toward making my life a little bit easier. How great would it be if every time I ordered a salad I didn’t have to perform surgery (a procedure I’ve termed a tomato-ectomy) to remove the unwanted bits of tomatoes?

Call it a little act of surrender on my part because there is no food on the planet that has given me as much grief and heartache as the tomato.

Let’s face it. There is no other food like the summer tomato.

Home grown cabbage, kale, squash and zucchini don’t illicit the same response. Not by a longshot.

I can think of no other food that folks are so in love with ... that if you admit your dislike for it, you are treated as if you’ve broken some unspoken summertime law.

I’ve never understood why everyone carries on so about home-grown tomatoes. Fanatically so.

It’s as if folks simply cannot fathom that there is someone on this planet — namely me — that does not share their enthusiasm for home-grown tomatoes. And perhaps the most frustrating thing is that when you tell people you don’t care for tomatoes, they don’t believe you. I can’t tell you how many conversations I had that went like this:

I’ll say, “No thank you. I really don’t care for tomatoes.”

“How can you not like tomatoes? I’ll bet you never had a really good one. You need to try a home-grown summer German Johnson on white bread with pepper and Duke’s mayonnaise.”

“I have tried it, and I honestly find tomatoes nauseating.”

“Well, you’re just un-American!”

And this was my grandmother.

OK. I made that last line up. My grandmother doesn’t really think I’m un-American — just a tomato heretic.

So, like I said, a few years back, I was determined to teach myself to like tomatoes by tasting one every day for a month. I did it. And guess what? It didn’t work.

I still loathe raw tomatoes. And further, in the years since, I’ve sampled tomatoes hundreds more times, and each time I still find them revolting. Sorry, revolting isn’t quite a strong enough word. Disgustingly and stomach-churningly revolting is a bit more accurate. Slimy-acidic-poison might be better still.

What brought all this to mind is that my wife and I just came back from the farmer’s market, and I can tell you, that summertime tomato season has started. We saw Bigger Boys, Better Boys, Beefsteaks, Cherokee Purples, German Johnsons, Romas and cherry tomatoes.

For most of you, in fact, I’ll bet for all almost all of you, this is welcome news.

For me it’s not. I dread tomato season.

So maybe this summer instead of biting into so many tomatoes, I think I might just bite my tongue instead.

Mac Lane lives in High Point, has three children, works in the home furnishings industry. And did we mention he hates tomatoes? He can be contacted at maclane@northstate.net.