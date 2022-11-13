Mac Lane: Spam calls here, spam calls there, these calls drive me crazy everywhere

You call me in the bath. You call me when I’m sleeping.

You call me in the car. You call me when I’m eating.

You call me when I’m working. You call me when I’m off.

You call me when I’m jogging. You really hack me off.

My phone lights up “Potential Spam” a dozen times a day.

Can you please, please, please just go away!

* * * *

Potential Spam

Potential Spam

I do not like you, Potential Spam.

I do not like you here or there.

I do not like you anywhere.

* * * *

You ask for “Fannie.” You ask for the car owner.

Why do you call me so, you spam call phoner!

I do not want to take immediate action.

And you cannot have my banking information.

My car’s warranty is perfectly fine.

And I’m in no danger of missing a tax deadline.

* * * *

Potential Spam

Potential Spam

I do not like you, Potential Spam.

I do not like you here or there.

I do not like you anywhere.

* * * *

You are so sneaky, clever and sly.

You trick me into answering easy as pie.

You hide your number or pretend to be local.

But where are you really ... Constantinople?

These calls, these calls are not even from a person.

How in the world can this situation worsen?

And I suspect if ... I answer just once.

You’ll share my number with your robotic cohorts.

Then you and all your evil spam friends.

Team-up to annoy me on the weekends.

* * * *

Potential Spam

Potential Spam

I do not like you, Potential Spam.

I do not like you here or there.

I do not like you anywhere.

* * * *

I’ve had enough. Enough of these con-job calls.

It’s enough to drive anyone up the walls.

I’ve been on the Do Not Call List since 2004.

So, I thought you would not call me anymore.

At best you are annoying, at worst, pure fraud.

I thought this tactic was against the law?

In 2020, the new law was supposed to stop all this mess.

But it hasn’t worked in spite of what our leaders profess.

My phone, my texts and even on my laptop.

You call, call, call and never stop.

* * * *

Potential Spam

Potential Spam

I do not like you, Potential Spam.

I do not like you here or there.

I do not like you anywhere.

* * * *

Looong ago my patience ran thin.

Time after time. Again and again.

I know that I sound very unforgiving.

Can’t you find a better way to make a living?

Why, oh, why must you plague my cell phone?

Can you please, please, please, just leave me alone?

I’ve patterned this poem ... after my favorite, Dr. Seuss.

In the vain hope, that something can be done to stop this abuse.