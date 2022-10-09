Mac Lane: Upset football win shows how determined Mountaineers can be

For two weeks this fall, the center of the college football universe was not in Alabama or Clemson or Ohio or Georgia, but in Boone.

And rightly so.

ESPN broadcasted Game Day from Sanford Mall for crying out loud. That center of campus that’s always abuzz with activity.

Because, yet again, Appalachian State pulled off another spectacular upset.

So why was the App State win over No. 6 Texas A&M such a big deal?

We’ve all seen it so many times before. Big, big, big football schools in big, big, big power conferences, regularly schedule games with much smaller schools from much lesser conferences (Appalachian State plays in the Sun Belt Conference) in what many call beat-down games.

As an example, No. 1 Georgia beat Samford earlier this season by a score of 33-0, and the score could have been 200-0 if Georgia had played the starters for the entire game.

Let’s face it. It’s never a fair fight. The big schools in big conferences have more of everything. More four- and five-star recruits, more fancy facilities, more highly-paid coaches and loads and loads more money.

For the small schools, being simply an underdog would be an upgrade. More often, they are labeled cupcakes or rinky-dinks. And the games are termed warm-ups or guarantee games because everyone expects the cupcake to politely lose by 20, 30 or sometimes even 40 or more points to the bigger and more powerful team.

But every once and a while, these gigantic football programs with 100,000-plus screaming fans and zillion dollar TV deals come across a team that’s not afraid. These Power Five clubs come across a team that sees long odds in the way a mountain climber sees a steep and far away peak.

But every now and then, these big universities come across a smaller school that views an up-hill climb like, well, like a Mountaineer does.

And at Appalachian State that mentality is infectious. We are Mountaineers after all. And in Boone, the Mountaineer is more than a mascot. Much more.

It’s a mind-set. And it applies to anyone who’s ever packed Kidd Brewer Stadium when the leaves are changing. Anyone who has felt the slap of ice and wind as they turn the corner by the Rankin Science building in January or witnessed the beauty of Boone in full-springtime-bloom after a passing rain. It applies to anyone who has walked through Sanford Mall and thought: There aren’t many better places on Earth. Or anyone who has ever painted the tunnels.

It’s a mindset that we Mountaineers have. A way of looking at the world.

When facing long odds — be a Mountaineer.

When facing a steep uphill climb — be a Mountaineer.

Or for that matter, when facing any obstacle — no matter how great — we all want to be Mountaineers.

And so, for me at least, this is why App State’s win over No. 6 Texas A&M is such a big deal.