Mac Lane: We're all aging, so we can either fight it or roll with it

The other night, I was having a beer with a good friend.
I noticed he was sporting a nice new watch, and I asked about it. He said his wife gave it to him for his 60th birthday.
“Holy crap, Ray. I didn’t know you were 60.”
His face took on an expression that I’ve never seen before. It wasn’t exactly sadness nor was it cheerful — more like a combination of resolve and grim determination.
Several years ago, my wife, Michele, was talking on her cell phone inside our local Harris Teeter.
“Hold on, Kim,” she said into the receiver. “I’m going to have to call you back. I don’t want to be one of those people who yaps on the phone while going through the check-out ... No really. I’ve got to call you back ... Wait a minute ... Hold on. I’m getting carded for the wine. This guy is my new best friend. He’s making my day! I haven’t been carded in years. Do you think he really thinks I might be under 21? Or is it just company policy to card everyone who looks like they might be under 40? Either way, I love this guy!”
The cashier then said, “No mam. I was asking to see if you qualified for the Senior Citizen’s Discount.”
The woman in line behind Michele leaned in and said, “I’d slap him if I were you.” (To be fair, Michele later said the cashier looked like he might have been in high school and perhaps he was not all that familiar with proper etiquette concerning ladies and their ages.)
What brought this to mind, is that it seems like I just turned 50, now I’ve got friends who are turning 60.
From what I can tell, there are only two strategies to dealing with aging. There are those who fight it, and those who roll with it.
My mother is the embodiment of the Fight-It category. In fact, she and I come from a long line of Age Fighters.
My great-grandmother, who lived into her 90s, was locally famous for never divulging her age. There was a complication however, in that she had a twin, Uncle Dover, who was also under strict instructions never to reveal his own age, either.
“I’d be glad to tell you,” he’d say, “but Agnes would kill me.”
My mother, for her part, every year on her birthday claims to be turning 58 ... and has done so consistently for about the past 17 years. This presents its own set of problems, in that, as her 54-year-old son, she would have been a toddler when she gave birth to me. I’ve thought that I could help her out by claiming to be 36 on my next birthday ... but since my own children are 28, 25 and 20 ... it wouldn’t really work.
In fact, I’ve learned that my own age doesn’t define me as much as having a child who is 28. Twenty-eight, for crying out loud! How is that possible when I still feel 28 myself?
I guess the point of all this, is to say: We are all getting older, and there really isn’t much any of us can do about it. Sure, we can exercise and stay fit, maybe have a nip here and a tuck there, but apart from that, the clock is ticking for us all.
So as Ray and I sat there, he shrugged, and we finished our beer.
I think Ray is more in the Roll-With-It category.
