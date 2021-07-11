Mac Lane: We're all aging, so we can either fight it or roll with it

The other night, I was having a beer with a good friend.

I noticed he was sporting a nice new watch, and I asked about it. He said his wife gave it to him for his 60th birthday.

“Holy crap, Ray. I didn’t know you were 60.”

His face took on an expression that I’ve never seen before. It wasn’t exactly sadness nor was it cheerful — more like a combination of resolve and grim determination.

Several years ago, my wife, Michele, was talking on her cell phone inside our local Harris Teeter.

“Hold on, Kim,” she said into the receiver. “I’m going to have to call you back. I don’t want to be one of those people who yaps on the phone while going through the check-out ... No really. I’ve got to call you back ... Wait a minute ... Hold on. I’m getting carded for the wine. This guy is my new best friend. He’s making my day! I haven’t been carded in years. Do you think he really thinks I might be under 21? Or is it just company policy to card everyone who looks like they might be under 40? Either way, I love this guy!”

The cashier then said, “No mam. I was asking to see if you qualified for the Senior Citizen’s Discount.”