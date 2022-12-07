Managing holiday financial stress workshop on Dec. 8

The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro will offer a workshop focused on managing holiday financial stress from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Lunch will be served so registration is required by 4 p.m. today, Dec. 7.

Amalie Harvell of Triad Business Bank will review budget basics, creating a holiday spending plan, tips to stay in your budget, reducing gift anxiety, the do's and don'ts of using credit cards and what to do if you overspend.

Register by emailing info@womenscentergso.org with your name, number and title of class or call 336-275-6090.