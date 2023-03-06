The North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education and the Early Childhood Investment Corporation will host the second annual North Carolina Early Childhood Family Leadership Conference from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11 via Zoom. Parent leaders, partners and early childhood advocates will engage in important conversations and workshops that center around building an early childhood system in North Carolina that puts families first.

The conference will feature a keynote from MariaRosa Rangel, Ohtli Award-winning education advocate, on the importance of family advocacy in a child’s education.

Rangel currently serves as director for family and community engagement in the Office of Equity Affairs for the Wake County Public School District.

Attendees will then break out into presentations led by early childhood experts and advocates. These presentations will encourage parent attendees to access tools, grow skillsand learn about their role as an advocate. Conference attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in parent cafés to build community with other parents and families.

Registration is free and at http://ow.ly/Qltq50N3rYK. The first 300 parents and families to register for and attend the conference will receive a $75 stipend.