The City of Greensboro and community partners celebrate Bike Month this May with a wide range of free public events and community meetups, learn-to-ride clinics, social and charity rides and opportunities to advocate for biking. See more event details at www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth.

Free Events

International Women’s Mountain Bike Day: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 29, Bur-Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mill Club Road. Skills clinics, rides, lunch and a chance to meet other women mountain bikers. Contact Lauren.Elledge@greensboro-nc.gov to borrow a bike. RSVP: tinyurl.com/IWMBC23.

Wheels on the Greenway: 9 a.m.-noon May 6, Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. Activities for bikers, roller skaters, and skateboarders. All wheels welcome. DowntownGreenway.org.

Tune In & Tune Up: 6-8 p.m. May 10, Downtown Greenway, 501 Guilford Ave. A DJ spins tunes while volunteer mechanics provide free bike tune-ups. Learn basic bike maintenance. DowntownGreenway.org.

Biking-to-Work Day Breakfast: 7-9 a.m. May 19, UNCG Pedestrian Underpass Plaza, 1190 W. Gate City Blvd. Try biking to work. Meet fellow bikers for bagels and coffee. Get help finding the best route to work.

Bike Library Grand Opening: 1-4 p.m. May 21, Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive. Celebrate the launch of the Community Bike Shop, a free bike-borrowing service sponsored by Wellcare. Take a bike ride. Earth Spirit Taiko performs at 2 p.m.

Bike Rodeo for All ages: 9 a.m.-noon May 27, 238 S. English St. Join the Cottage Grove Neighborhood Association to learn how to ride a bicycle confidently and safely. First-time riders welcome.

Bikes and Kites and Bikes: 6-9 p.m. May 29, LeBauer Park, 210 N. Davie St. First 30 riders get a free kite. Ride to Latham Park and fly kites in the sunset.

Clinics

Learn to Ride: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 13, 27. $35. Bicycling In Greensboro teaches kids under 12, teens and adults. Scholarships available. Register: bikegso.org

Greensboro Mountain Bike Experience: 6-8 p.m. May 3 and May 10, ages 9 and older, free. Also, 6-7 p.m. May 31, ages 6-18, free. Bring your own bike or borrow one from Parks and Recreation for beginner-friendly mountain biking instruction. Register: tinyurl.com/GSOMTNbike2023.

Rides

Easy Rider: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Cycles de ORO, 701 Hill St. Ongoing group ride.

Cycle Club: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Lawn Service at LeBauer Park, 210 N. Davie. St. Ongoing group ride.

Pedaling For Mental Health: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6, Ragsdale High School, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Road, Jamestown. $20-30. Charity 20k-100k bike ride through scenic Guilford County. Register: bit.ly/pedalingformentalhealth

Grimsley High School Charity Ride: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 13, Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Canned food donation for entry. A “go-at-your-own-pace” ride to Bur-Mil Park, or roundtrip. Food to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry.

Ride of Silence: 6:30 p.m. May 17, Kontoor Brands Headquarters, 444 N. Elm St. Free. Honoring cyclists who have been injured or lost their lives on public roads. Bring a bell to pay tribute to Angela Evans, who died in 2021. Register: bikegso.org.

Advocacy

Bike Month Resolution at City Council: 5:30 p.m. May 2, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

Bicycling in Greensboro Advocacy Committee: 7-8:30 p.m. May 28. Join local residents in advocating for safer cycling. More info: bikegso.org/advocacy.