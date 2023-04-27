Randolph Early College High School senior Abigail Maze of Climax, an associate in arts-college transfer student, was honored as Randolph Community College’s 2023 Academic Excellence Award Winner, while Bryson Hicks of Lexington, an electrical systems technology student, was honored as the college’s nominee for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award.

Maze, who graduates in May with her associate degree and a certificate in business administration, plans on transferring to a four-year university to major in business administration or business management. Maze was one of 58 students from each community college in North Carolina who were recognized in April for academic excellence. AEA selection requirements are consistent with Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society criteria. Students must be currently enrolled, must have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate degree program, and must have a cumulative grade point average of no less than 3.25. A committee at RCC selected the final recipient based on faculty recommendations.

Hicks, who also earned RCC’s Retiree Scholarship, is enrolled in the electrical systems technology Program. His diverse resumé includes work in landscaping, construction, and lifeguarding — not to mention the 2021 Eagle Scout Award. The Uwharrie Charter Academy graduate is looking to work for an electrical company for several years, earning his electrical contractor license, and running his own electrical company.

RCC’s Academic and Curriculum awards also were announced.

The Academic Award is based on the highest GPA (Grade Point Average) in the degree and diploma program of study. Students must have been enrolled in two of the last four terms, have completed at least 40 credit hours in a degree program or 10 credit hours in a diploma program, and have a program GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The Curriculum Award goes to a student in each degree and diploma program who is both outstanding in their academic achievement and has potential for success in the particular field they have chosen. To be eligible, the students must have been enrolled in two of the last four terms, have completed at least 40 credit hours in a degree program or 10 credit hours in a diploma program, have a program GPA of 3.0 or higher, have demonstrated expertise in their field of study, and have participated in departmental, campus and community activities that promote the College.

Academic Award winners

Archdale: Jenna L. Caputa, Associate in Science-Early College-Degree; Lisa Ean, Associate in Science-Early College-Degree.

Asheboro: Kassandra Ciriza Monreal, Associate in Arts; Toby Cuna Zamora, Associate in Science-Early College-Degree; Deborah A. Gordon, Business Administration-Human Resource Management-Degree; Selah G. Greene, Cosmetology-Diploma; Tomas N. Hernandez, Associate in Arts; Reagan M. Hevner, Associate in Arts-Early College-Degree; Amber M. Ingold, Associate in Arts-Early College-Degree; Sarah R. Kearns, Criminal Justice Technology; Tiffany R. Landeros, IT-Network & Cyber Security Specialist-Degree; Sabra Hill Landin, Human Services Technology-Substance Abuse; Reid K. Prillaman, Computer-Integrated Machining-Diploma; Hope M. Rouse, Associate in Science-Early College-Degree; Addie L. Shaw, Radiography; Melissa M. Strickland, Agribusiness Technology-Degree; Ethan M. Swing, IT-Network & Cyber Security Specialist-Degree; Kimberly D. Teal, Accounting and Finance; Amaris N.Vang, Associate in Arts-Early College-Degree.

Bennett: Trent W. Cox, Welding Technology.

Cary: Rachel M. Sutton, Photographic Technology: Commercial Photography-Degree.

Climax: Abigail E. Maze, Associate in Arts-Early College-Degree.

Denton: Jacob S. Rudisill, Electrical Systems Technology-Diploma.

Fayetteville: Matthew S. Dawson, Welding Technology.

Greensboro: Rebekah R. Murphy, Early Childhood Education-Career Track-Degree.

High Point: Jesse Osborne, Automation Engineering Technology-Degree.

Lexington: Ashley S. LaPoint, Early Childhood Ed-Transfer: Birth-Kindergarten Licensure-Degree.

Liberty: Jerry J. Mize, Manufacturing Technology-Machining-Degree.

Mebane: Hayden B. Crosby Mebane, Photographic Technology: Portrait Studio Management-Degree.

Pleasant Garden: Kimberly D. Wyatt, Human Services Technology.

Randleman: Caleb S. Baudoin, Manufacturing Technology-Mechatronics-Degree; Trisha W. Dennis, Medical Office Administration; Bryan A. Herndon, Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology-Diploma, Jennifer Perez Vallejo, Cosmetology.

Sophia: Roswell L. Davis, Business Administration-Diploma; Kenneth A. Gatlin, Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology; Madison M. Hayden, Business Administration-Degree; Josiah G. Meraz, Information Technology-IT Support Specialist-Apprenticeship Track-Degree; Dustin L. Spillman, Welding Technology; Chance I. Summey, Auto Sys Tech-Apprenticeship-Degree.

Star: Ivy R. Walton, Computer-Integrated Machining.

Thomasville: Heather Ellis, IT-Network & Cyber Security Specialist-Degree; Kyndall B. Robbins, Advertising and Graphic Design.

Trinity: Danielle L. Neel, Associate in Arts.

Troy: Kali E. Boles, Medical Office Administration-Diploma.

West End: Bradley S. Taylor, Electrical System Technology.

Winston-Salem: Taylor L. Freeman, Interior Design.

Curriculum Award winners

Asheboro: Jonathan A. Ascencio, Manufacturing Technology-Machining-Degree; Kassandra Ciriza Monreal, Associate in Arts; Danielle D. Perez, Business Administration-Human Resource Management-Degree; Fatima R. Gutierrez, Associate in General Education-Nursing-Degree; Amy R. Richardson, Accounting and Finance; Melissa M. Strickland, Agribusiness Technology-Degree; Sofia Tinoco-Leon, Associate in Science, Emma L. Trotter, Radiography; Jacob A. Trotter, Electrical Systems Technology; Salamatou Warilha Mohamed, Business Administration-Degree.

Bennett: Trent W. Cox, Welding Technology.

High Point: Jesse Osborne, Automation Engineering Technology-Degree.

Lexington: Ashley S. LaPoint, Early Childhood Ed-Transfer: Birth-Kindergarten Licensure-Degree.

Ramseur: Brett A. Leonard, Advertising and Graphic Design

Randleman: Haven Avery, Cosmetology-Diploma; Caleb S. Baudoin, Manufacturing Technology-Mechatronics-Degree; Christopher L. A. Davis, IT-Network & Cyber Security Specialist-Degree; Michaela N. Street, Criminal Justice Technology; Christopher M. Wilson, Computer-Integrated Machining.

Seagrove: Rylie E. Welch, Business Administration-Diploma.

Sophia: Kenneth A. Gatlin, Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology; Aubrey T. Maness, Interior Design.

Staley: Simon A. Barbre, Photographic Technology: Commercial Photography-Degree.

Thomasville: Wanda M. Pittman, Accounting and Finance-Diploma.

Trinity: Brent A. Hoover, Information Technology-IT Support Specialist-Degree.