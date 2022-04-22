Medication Drop Off today, April 22, in Pleasant Garden

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will be attending the Medication Drop Off at Pleasant Garden Drug at 10 a.m. today, April 22.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is also scheduled to be in attendance at this event.
The goal of the Medication Drop Off is to make sure unused or expired medication can be properly disposed of and kept out of the wrong hands. Dangerous prescription pills and medication could not only hurt people but also wind up in the water system if not disposed of properly.
The store is at 4822 Pleasant Garden Road in Pleasant Garden.