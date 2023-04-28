Lydia Cowles rocks and rolls with rhythmic control, on the move always inspiring, with contagious determination, courage and commitment to self-improvement. People notice.

She has been selected for Member Spotlight at the Alex W. Spears III YMCA, Greensboro. “For our Member Spotlight, we choose a person whose presence and story exemplifies the mission and purpose of the YMCA,” said Joe Hennigan, Spears YMCA executive director.

Thanks to a loving family and friends, the tenacious local high school student joyfully persists despite severe physical challenges from birth.

A perinatal stroke affects her mobility—mainly her right side—causing slight speech impairment, but not to her incisive, sharp mind.

Granted, Lydia’s early years required intense attention to provide for her demanding needs. As she grew and matured, she seized and leveraged the bountiful love around her, impelling her to keep moving. “I had no choice,” the Greensboro native says with a knowing, confident grin.

Blessed with a winning smile confirming her positive attitude, Lydia just doesn’t give up in whatever she sets her mind to achieve.

Teachers, friends and anyone encountering her quickly attest to her driving spirit, a life force fueled by personal and religious faith of never quitting, even when some days are “really frustrating and challenging.”

Attracted to sports and athletics, Lydia gravitated to any level of participation she could manage. While in middle school and high school, she became involved in managing sports teams—softball and volleyball—providing motivating encouragement and support as only she delivers with affection, empathy and resolve.

An active member of the Spears YMCA, Lydia’s presence is known, as she bounds in determined, self-styled pirouettes to varied exercise stations. Frequently, she can be seen working diligently, with grimacing resolve, as an inspiration to many people who take notice with delight.

“When I work out, I only think about reaching my goal of getting stronger and becoming more independent and in greater control,” Lydia gushes, saying she’s rewiring her brain to do more.

“Working out just makes me feel good,” she says, “I have a workout plan, with upper body every day for my shakiness on my right side and other days for legs and core.”

Medically known as spasticity, her jerky, rolling movement — the shakiness — “is just the way I am, and I keep going even when I have a frustrating day.”

Lydia’s strong presence confirms her abiding Christian faith, declaring, “Don’t let anything bring you down ... just keep going,” and she does so with relentless courage.