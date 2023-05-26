Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Archdale Field of Honor: Through June 5 (depending on weather), Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale. Will display American flags at the park in the field beside the library. 336-434-7315.

Free Concert—Red, White and Nu-Blu: 4-6 p.m. May 26, Finch Field, 1220 National Highway, Thomasville. Features country/bluegrass band Nu-Blu. The first pitch of the HiToms will be thrown at 6:30 p.m. and the game will end with fireworks. https://fb.me/e/G8pPQRii.

Operation Remembrance: 9 a.m. May 27, local veterans organizations and volunteers from the public will place American flags on the graves of veterans at Randolph Memorial Park and at Oaklawn Cemetery in Asheboro.

Flags to Honor Veterans: 10 a.m. May 27, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3902 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. With Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53. Community members are encouraged to participate. Enter from Jaycee Park Drive. 336-299-6716 or www.facebook.com/hkbal53/.

Boy Scout Troop #17: morning of May 27. Will spend several hours placing small American flags at the grave of every U.S. military veteran interred at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 High Point Road, Greensboro. With Jamestown Veteran’s Committee. 336-906-5362.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. May 27, Maplewood Cemetery, 235 Bingham St. Greensboro. JustOne Foundation and VFW Post 2087 will honor fallen veterans. 336-508-1541.

Memorial Day Weekend: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27-28, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, 2332 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Visit the Guilford Militia in their encampment at Tour Stop 6. Musket demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. 336-288-1776 or www.nps.gov/guco.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 2 p.m. May 28, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3902 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. With Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53. Will memorialize all Guilford County veterans who died between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, based on information provided by funeral homes. 336-299-6716 or www.facebook.com/hkbal53/.

Steve Millikin Black Cap Military Veterans Group Hosts Memorial Day Ceremony: 2 p.m. May 28, Guilford County Veterans’ Memorial, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro. No dogs are allowed inside of the memorial. General parking is available in the paved lot off Orman Road. 336-423-8960.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 4 p.m. May 29, Historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Starts inside the commissioners’ meeting room and finishes outside at the Randolph County Veterans Memorial. U.S. Marine Corps veteran Filmore York will be the guest speaker. 336-430-8371 or 336-498-7146.

Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m. May 29, Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, between Belk and Harper’s Restaurant, Greensboro. http://mcl260.info.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. May 29, Triad Park’s Carolina Field of Honor, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Al Stewart will be the keynote speaker. Color guard, the Jamestown Pipes and Drums, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Rain or shine. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org or email scott@filtrationtechnology.com.

Jamestown Veteran’s Committee’s Annual Event: 11 a.m. May 29, The Veterans Memorial Wall at Wrenn-Miller Park across from the Jamestown Town Hall. Proclamation by Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery, a wreath laying ceremony, flag raising, playing of “Taps” and an address by keynote speaker, Steve Pressley. 336-906-5362.