Memorial Day happenings
Memorial Day happenings

Memorial Day Carolina Field of Honor (copy) (copy)

Color Guards from the U.S. Marine Corps’ Greensboro Inspector and Instruction unit (from left), Cpl. Steve Carmona, Sgt. Daniel Zaner, Sgt. David Robertson and Cpl. Steven Fouts, present the colors during a ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in 2018.

 Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal

Memorial Day Ceremony and Events: 11 a.m. Monday, Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Wrenn-Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road, Jamestown. With Jamestown Veterans’ Committee. Flag raising ceremony, wreath laying, proclamation, speaker. 336-906-5362 or www.jncveteransmem.org.

Carolina Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Speaker: Retired Navy master chief petty officer and Navy SEAL, Steve Nash. Bring a lawn chair. Wear masks as you deem appropriate. Rain or shine. 336-851-0999 or www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

17th annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. Monday, corner of South Main and High streets in High Point. Features Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath laying and more. nicruden@gmail.com.

Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m. Monday, Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, between Belk and Harper’s Restaurant, Greensboro. Will raise the colors at 8 a.m., followed by singing the national anthem led by members of the Mount Pisgah Methodist Church Choir. Tentative speaker: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. http://mcl260.info.

