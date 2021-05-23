Memorial Day happenings

Memorial Day Summer Fest: 2 p.m. May 29,-2 a.m. May 30, 615 E. Main St., Thomasville. All-day festival with food, activities for children, live performances and a DJ battle. www.eventbrite.com.

Memorial Day Event: 2 p.m. May 30, Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. Capt. Joe Seals of the U.S. Army Special Forces will address “The Things We Carry.” With The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group. 336-676-5149.

Memorial Day Ceremony and Events: 11 a.m. May 31, Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Wrenn-Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road, Jamestown. With Jamestown Veterans’ Committee. Flag raising ceremony, wreath laying, proclamation, speaker. 336-906-5362 or www.jncveteransmem.org.

Carolina Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. May 31, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Speaker: Retired Navy master chief petty officer and Navy SEAL, Steve Nash. Bring a lawn chair. Wear masks as you deem appropriate. Rain or shine. 336-851-0999 or www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

17th annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. May 31, corner of South Main and High streets in High Point. Features Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath laying and more. nicruden@gmail.com.

Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m. May 31, Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, between Belk and Harper’s Restaurant, Greensboro. Will raise the colors at 8 a.m., followed by singing the national anthem led by members of the Mount Pisgah Methodist Church Choir. Tentative speaker: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. http://mcl260.info/.