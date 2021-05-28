Memorial Day happenings

Memorial Day Summer Fest: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29,-2 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 615 E. Main St., Thomasville. All-day festival with food, activities for children, live performances and a DJ battle. www.eventbrite.com.

Veterans and Volunteers Plant Flags on the Graves of Veterans: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. With Greensboro American Legion Post 53.

Ceremony Honoring Veterans: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. In the veterans section. With Greensboro American Legion Post 53.

Memorial Day Event: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. Capt. Joe Seals of the U.S. Army Special Forces will address “The Things We Carry.” With The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group. U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg will present the colors. 336-423-8960.