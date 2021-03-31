Michigan nonprofit transforms bedrooms into healing spaces

Mary Jane was 2 when she was diagnosed with cancer just after Christmas in 2017. Her battle hasn't been easy.

During her cancer treatment, she spent holidays and birthdays at Sparrow Hospital, and she needed to have her blood drawn more than once a week for more than two years. Mary Jane never got used to it.

"It was very traumatic for her and it still is," said Linda Soliz, 65, her grandmother and guardian.

Meteyer interacts with an average of 20 young cancer patients and their families every year at Sparrow.

Managing treatment can be taxing for families, she said, and the hospital staff tries to help whenever they can.

"Some of these families, it's just layering upon layering of stressors," Meteyer said.

She was simply trying to secure a bed for the family of a patient when she first reached out to Suite Dreams Project over a year ago.

"Hey, I know you are an organization that helps with bedroom stuff so I'm hoping you can help me figure out where I can get a cheap bed," she told them.

"They suggested they take on the whole bedroom," Meteyer said.