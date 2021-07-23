Mid-summer memories include fragrant Mock Orange shrubs

This year, the gentleman came up from the yard to say we have families of rabbits under the Mock Orange. The branches of the shrub arch over, many reaching the ground creating a safe haven for them. He offered to trim up the branches so it wasn’t quite so cozy, but I declined. Rabbits weren’t a problem while Dingo (our dog) was alive, but since he has been gone the rabbits are happy with our yard.

My husband’s tomato plants, cucumbers and squash are fenced in so the rabbits are not currently a problem. If they get to be, I have clippers to trim the branches on the Mock Orange up a foot or so off the ground.

Happily, there are native species of Mock Orange, most of which are fragrant. I have not looked in local nurseries for them, but I am sure they must be available or can be ordered. If I to need to replace mine, I would make a choice from among the native species. They all grow quickly (some up to 2 feet per year), so there is still time, if I am lucky, to see another grow to maturity. There is one that remains smaller, 3 to 4 feet tall, so I might be able to use that close enough to the house that the fragrance can be enjoyed from our screened porch.