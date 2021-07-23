Mid-summer memories include fragrant Mock Orange shrubs

I MEANT to do my work to-day -
But a brown bird sang in the apple-tree
And a butterfly flitted across the field,
And all the leaves were calling me.
— Richard Le Galienn (1866–1947)
Hushed earth and sultry air signal mid-summer in North Carolina. The progression of the season was more visible years ago as rising temperatures and maturing beans, peas and tomatoes brought people to wide front porches that faced sidewalk-lined streets.
With a pan in lap and basket of beans by your side, an afternoon spent peacefully in the shade of the porch, snapping beans or shelling peas, was made more interesting by neighbors walking by. Some stopped to gossip, and help, which was an occasion for bringing out lemonade.
Cleaning the porch fell to the children in my family, and a joyful July task it was. After hooking up a hose and dragging it to the porch, we took mops and buckets of soapy water to the painted wooden floorboards. The cool water made the job fun, spraying one another mercilessly and laughing riotously until my mother decided the porch was clean and we were having way too much fun.
The old Victorian house also included a sleeping porch on the second floor with full length screened windows on three sides and floor space for several beds — a pleasant place to lay down and read in the afternoon. Sleeping on the porch was easier on muggy nights, but too scary when thunderstorms with lightning rumbled by. Functional shutters on every window in the house adjusted to shut out summer heat, as well as gusts of cold in winter.
Houses at that time were built with weather in mind — no thoughts of climate change all those years ago, but architects and builders knew how to build with attention to wind direction and the movement of the sun. Without air-conditioning, we learned to adapt and mitigate weather in practical ways. I long for those working shutters now, which kept out strong rays of sun but let in summer breezes and the sleep-inducing songs of birds, frogs and crickets. Now, sadly, it is the low monotonous fossil-fuel-fed hum of the HVAC system that lulls us to sleep.
There was a large meadow at the back of the house that was probably horse pasture years earlier, and buggy stalls remained, one with a buggy still in it. The driveway had a circle at the end — easier for turning horses and buggies around — with a large Mock Orange (Philadelphus coronarius) shrub in the center.
In spring this shrub was a mound of white flowers with yellow-anthered stamens and the most delicious fragrance I had ever encountered. The common name is from the similarity of the appearance of the flowers to those of orange trees.
I was sad to learn, as an adult, that the beautiful, fragrant Mock Orange shrub — at least 10 feet tall — was not native. Even so, I now have one in my garden and the fragrance brings happy childhood memories every summer.
The gentleman who now helps me with the yard told me, the first year he was here, that something in the back smelled great and was all over the yard. He wondered if I knew what was responsible for that amazing fragrance. I knew immediately that the Mock Orange was in bloom.
This year, the gentleman came up from the yard to say we have families of rabbits under the Mock Orange. The branches of the shrub arch over, many reaching the ground creating a safe haven for them. He offered to trim up the branches so it wasn’t quite so cozy, but I declined. Rabbits weren’t a problem while Dingo (our dog) was alive, but since he has been gone the rabbits are happy with our yard.
My husband’s tomato plants, cucumbers and squash are fenced in so the rabbits are not currently a problem. If they get to be, I have clippers to trim the branches on the Mock Orange up a foot or so off the ground.
Happily, there are native species of Mock Orange, most of which are fragrant. I have not looked in local nurseries for them, but I am sure they must be available or can be ordered. If I to need to replace mine, I would make a choice from among the native species. They all grow quickly (some up to 2 feet per year), so there is still time, if I am lucky, to see another grow to maturity. There is one that remains smaller, 3 to 4 feet tall, so I might be able to use that close enough to the house that the fragrance can be enjoyed from our screened porch.
The shrubs are drought tolerant once established, but in this area need some watering to help them settle in. Full sun or part-shade are both fine, and regular pruning will keep them within bounds if you have a small space. They are all multi-stemmed, deciduous shrubs, thus the potential for as much width as height. Among the natives that should work here are:
Philadelphus lewisii — Lewis’ Mock Orange, collected by Meriweather Lewis in 1806
Philadelphus pubescens — Hoary Mock Orange
Philadelphus microphyllus — Littleleaf Mock Orange, smaller than the others.
There are cultivated varieties as well, likely all of them fragrant but ask to be sure.
It only recently occurred to me to check on the ethnobotanical uses of our native species, so when I did so I was surprised to find many. Lewis’ Mock Orange and Littleleaf Mock Orange seem to have been the most widely used. Most uses were for health problems ranging from arthritis, skin infections, as a purgative, for eczema and chest complaints. Branches were used by many Native American women in basketmaking, for cradle hoops and snowshoes, and smaller branches were split and formed to make hair combs.
Branches also made strong and smooth arrows and harpoon shafts for hunting and fishing. The leaves, rubbed vigorously between the hands, lathered making an excellent body soap. And for those in need of reminders, blooming was a signal that groundhogs were now fat, which I take to mean that those cute, chubby creatures were a part of their diet.
Wishing you July breezes that rustle the leaves in the trees, and drowsy afternoons with a good book and a glass of lemonade under those trees!
Katherine Schlosser is a member of several local, state and national plant-related organizations; is involved with plant conservation efforts; and enjoys comments and questions. You can reach her at 336-855-8022 or kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com.