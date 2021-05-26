Middle College at Bennett's 2021 graduates

The Middle College at Bennett held graduation ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
Graduates: Zsi Zsi Beatty, Ahakila Bullard, Tierra Burch, Lauryn Butler, Sophia Clark, A’Nyah Culver, Jada Dunn, Che’Ryse Edwards, Marilyne Gadegbeku, Logan Gunthrop, Jaidyn Hargett, Shanice Hughes-Morgan, Ah’Niyah Jackson, Mariana Jackson, Camille Leasure, Zion Luster, Saniya Lyles, Trinity Matthews, Emepa Pampo, Angelica Porter, Jada Sellars, Esperanza Shoffner, Lela Smith, Jalah Tate, Khloe Taylor, Beayonie Washington
