Middle College at Bennett's 2022 graduates

Graduates: Brooke Ashley Clark, Shayla Aigner Collier, Aaliyah A'Tasia Crandell, Dacy Elizabeth Diaz-Hernandez, Ty'Nia Nyreea Edwards, Leslee Ajelia Garcia-Espindola, Zion Emani Harris, Najat Yasmin Ibrahim, Marva Imtiaz, SaRoya Yvette Johnson, Fatima Rakiatu Lansana, D'Ara Nicole Lewis, Mahri Elisa Lima, Yaffia Christiana Lael Marsh, Jacaila Elyse Martin, Zoe Michelle Monroe, Jimena Jasmin Ortiz-Paniagua, Laniya Chanel Shephard, Madison Jahli-Josephine Simmons, Janaisa Deziah Stephens, Mali Gwynn Towe, Yoselin Valadez Padilla, Mahogany Justice Williams, Nadia Simone Williams, Briyana Marie Wright.

