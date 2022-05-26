 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro's 2022 graduates

Graduates: Imane Abdul-Aziz, Kalela Adams, Anasha Atkins, Asal Avazpour, Brooklynn Barnett, Samuel Boateng, Yesenia Cabrera-Cervantes, Oumou Camara, Dylan Chodyniecki, Tiara Cozart, Julianna Cruz, Keonna Elliott, Tamaryn Franklin, Mataeus Funderburk, Julian Gooch, Kaylynn Grainger, Imani Harris, Makenzie Harrison, Eryn Henthorne, Ethan Henthorne, Ashley Jasso-Hernandez, Leslie Jasso-Hernandez, Y'Vin Kpa, Sydney Long, Kennedy Martin-Jones, Daniel McNeill, Jeremy Nhyira, Alexander Ortiz, Shyne Pang, Aniya Pittman, Bianca Portes, Blen Rahlan, Nadia Satterfield, Jeszzia Simmonds, Jabar Souley, Carmen Starks, Genesis Velasques-Barreto, Passion Wallington, Gavin Watson, Laurin Webb, Asia Winder, Mecca Winder.

