Graduates: Siram Anfal Ali, Brittany Blancas Hernandez, Sydnee Alexandria Burnette, Jaelyn Dominique Cabral, Samuel Allan Clendenin, Mario Jay DeSalvo, Joshua Christopher Erb, Wilnedia Lucien Florveus, Alicia Grace Gallagher, Billy Kounnavong, Tiara Simone Matthews, Briana Meadow Mearite, LaSha Capri Monroe, Mahathi Muthiah, Isabel Marie Nazario, Nhu Quynh Ngo, Jeremy Joel Otero-Carrion, Adamaris Jasmin Perez-Alvarado, Andy Ramirez-Rendon, Amauryon D’Shawn Reyes-Siler, Krystian Leigh Rogers, Tyrese Jaquan Rorie, Yadniel Edgardo Seda Oyola, Katja Nicole Smith, Isaac Tran, Pamela Alexia Troxler, Rizwan Mohammad Usman, Ja’Kyla Nicole Whitmire, Zyon White Dorsette, Corbin Deon Wilson Knowles, Tenchi Tou Long Yang, Katelynn Marie Yates.
Middle College at GTCC-High Point's 2022 graduates
