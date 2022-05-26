 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Middle College at GTCC-High Point's 2022 graduates

  • 0

Graduates: Siram Anfal Ali, Brittany Blancas Hernandez, Sydnee Alexandria Burnette, Jaelyn Dominique Cabral, Samuel Allan Clendenin, Mario Jay DeSalvo, Joshua Christopher Erb, Wilnedia Lucien Florveus, Alicia Grace Gallagher, Billy Kounnavong, Tiara Simone Matthews, Briana Meadow Mearite, LaSha Capri Monroe, Mahathi Muthiah, Isabel Marie Nazario, Nhu Quynh Ngo, Jeremy Joel Otero-Carrion, Adamaris Jasmin Perez-Alvarado, Andy Ramirez-Rendon, Amauryon D’Shawn Reyes-Siler, Krystian Leigh Rogers, Tyrese Jaquan Rorie, Yadniel Edgardo Seda Oyola, Katja Nicole Smith, Isaac Tran, Pamela Alexia Troxler, Rizwan Mohammad Usman, Ja’Kyla Nicole Whitmire, Zyon White Dorsette, Corbin Deon Wilson Knowles, Tenchi Tou Long Yang, Katelynn Marie Yates.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert advice for grilling chicken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert