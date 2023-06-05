Graduates: Tarteal Addam, Shaheer Ahmed, Briana Berry, Emily Carr, Ja’Bril Caldwell, Destiny Cotton, Daniel DeSalvo, John Eller, Jessica Graff-Townsend, Lucas Hackstall, Hassan Hajmusa, Jessica Houston, Azhar Khan, Suleman Khan, Umer Khan, Yatimba Kodi, Sky Little, Jaylin Lopez Centeno, Orlando Lopez-Garcia, Assamaou Mahamane, Jalen McCall, Abdulrahman Mohamed, Halimo Mohamed, Ashgan Mustafa, Marco Olivares-Martinez, Ayman Osman, Chantia Parker, Hailey Paul, Adora Perry, Lenon Polvo Betancourt, Wahhab Rasheed, Nybehna Ret, Quincy Robertson, Avery Rosenbluth, Jessica Saavedra, Lamaratou Seydou, Jeremy Sinouanthavsouk, Kayla Spruill, Onyae Stewart, Rafael Venegas, Tania Wallace, Clara Wilson, Samyyra Wright, Austin Yenni.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visitors to Downtown Greensboro this week are noticing the removal of the temporary outdoor dining patios, which were installed in 2020. The w…
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the third quarter and are included on the school …
Eagle Awards
Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Florida beach promenade, wounding nine. Hollywood police sa…
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the third quarter and are included on the school …