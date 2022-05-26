 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown's 2022 graduates

Graduates: Syeda Fatima Zahra Abbas, Hannah Mohamed Abdelaal, Henna Deliah Aguilera, Lachlan Taylor Allen, Nubia Avila Vega, Jayvon Ramel Bell, Lucy Theresa Berdeen, Jordan Jenay Bigelow, Victoria Jeanelle Boddie, Sean Allan Borden, II, Alexander Zachary Brandsma, Giovanna Alexzandria Carrera-Rayeburn, Logan Scott Caviness, Adria Odette Clanton, Rey David Cortez, Eric Jeovani Cortez-Tapia, McKenzee Renee' Crosby, Jack Dale Dancy, Mya Delanie Davis, Alese Talia Dickens, Brendan Ramon Eatmon, Nathan Alexander Elliott, Danielle Patrica Frawley, Ty Bayley Goller, Jaiya Azalea-Pauline Gomes, Joshua Maximiliano Graeber, Jack Vincent Hanlon, Samantha Alyssa Hansen, Diamond LaRay Harris, Jehiela Merci Harris, Gracie Annalouise Harvey, Abigail Grayce Jarrell, Kamaria Jeane Keck, Sarah Katherine Francis Kimsey, Alexander Vann Lemmons, Erin Jane Mackie, Rashaad Treiq MacMillian, Zachary Alex McDonald, Riley Alexander Meyer, Daniel David Miller, Zander Logan Murphy, Amrika Nie Adrong, Alysia Nana Ofori, Alyssa Nicole Oldenburg, Jordan Marie Oldenburg, Mckenzie Nicole Petrich, Christopher Brandon Pointe, Cohen Thomas Powell, Samuel Thaddeus Quick, Teodora Rasuo, Heriberto Reyes-Badillo, Dayana Sarai Reyes-Lopez, Gabriel Jose Rodriguez, Marcela Salazar-Rodriguez, Elijah Cole Rouse, Jacob Taylor Rouse, Johnathan Frank Saferight, Robert Henry Slaughter, Alyssa Michelle Smith, Channing Maurice Summers, Kendra Akosua Amponsah Tabiri, Zafarullah Tariq, Kaiya Mary Thonen-Fleck, Elijah Jameel Touzoukou, Krista Jane Van Hoy, Dasha Vernise Womack, Ian Christopher Woody, Alexandra Grace Wilson, Seema Bassam Yousef, Andrew Clayton Zajc.

