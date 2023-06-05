Graduates: Mohammed Montaser Ahmed, Calvin Elijah Alanis, Alicia Marill Arias, Regina Paulette Arias-Torres, Jochebed Esaaba Ashie, Antonio Qushaun Bailey, Katherine Nalani Lin Brantley, Amelia Ranae Brewster, Travis Antrone Britt, Jaelyn Sara Byrd, Carolina Florencia Capurro, Kaliyah Yasmeen Chrisp, Sanera Janay Colvin, Zakkariah Paul Connelly, Johneill A'von Davis, Youssouf Moutawakil Diombera, Johnathan Xavier Doran, Eiyad Fayea Farhat, Kirstyn Jordan Gibson, Jarrett Joseph Graves Cooper, Zeinab Harouna Amadou, Sarah Mohamed Hassan, Sean Evan Hsieh-Sills, Da'Kocha Bianca Jackson, Oliver Javier-Medel, Robert Shelton Johnson, Rabia Kahn, Kori Gabrielle Lemon, Maya Grace Long, Joanna Lopez-Tovar, Cheikh Ahmadou Loume, Quincy Elliot Massey, Cole Anderson Mayberry, Kaleel Marshawn Maye, Briana Mackenzie McCain, Mi Meh, Myrka Gabriela Mejia, Leia Renee Melton, Lydia Camden Merrills, Hannah Deon Murphy, Ramsey Ziad Musleh, Dennice Negrete-Mosqueda, Joel Gyamfi Owusu-Agyemang, Loren Elizabeth Palma, Liliana Rebollar Gonzalez, Soe Reh, Elijah Roberto Richards, Dulce Sarita Rodriguez-Chavez, Stephany Marlette Roman Benitez, Luca David Rosenthal, Avery Laurel Rubalcava, Hector Sanchez Jimenez, Prajjwal Bikram Singh, Alexander Jasiah Slaughter, Nicholas James Spencer, Cimone Charnell Talley, Matthew Alan Taylor, Tyler Madden Teeple, Lauryn Elizabeth Walden, Patrick Thomas Wonders, Ronell Reneé Wright Jr., Hugo Zapata III
Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown's 2023 graduates
