Middle College at N.C. A&T's 2021 graduates

Middle College at N.C. A&T held graduation ceremonies at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
Graduates: Pedro Miguel Alvarez-Saavedra, Gahel Arango-Sosa, Kevin Michael Atchison, Sterling Douglas Brewer III, Eugene Tinotenda Dumka, Kendrec Phillip Anthony Dunkins, Kaleb Austin Glenn, Devin Malik Dakhi Hall, Justice Rydell Harrison, Jayden Lorenzo Hawthorne, Zion Edward Hayes, Quadayr Jahlil Hinton-Doomes, Ousmane Moussa Ide, Gabriel Irizarry, Aaron Colin Lucas, Jace Caiel Martin, Lorenzo Gustavo Martinez-Simmons, Derron Carl Alexander McQuitty, Zyion Isaiah Monroe-Norman, Payton Delaney Page, Darren Curtis Person, Justus Isaiah Pool, Raymundo Renteria-Velazquez, Abraham Rios-Rios, Raymir Cynclaire Rosario, Rahjion Emmanuel Saunders, Tristan Robert Thomas Smith, Jaylan Burnell Waddell, Griffin Emmanuel Williams, Roderick Terris Williams III, Christopher Rubbein Wilson, Joshua William-Andrew Wingfield