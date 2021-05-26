Middle College at UNCG's 2021 graduates

The Middle College at UNCG held graduation ceremonies at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
Graduates: Laith Majed Ahmed Ahmed Abu-Alssondos, Jhace Tymaj Alston-Kirby, Jaritza Aragon Rodriguez, Sydney Rosemary Arnao, Rowaida Agoch Ashol, Ma'Kayla Khadada Awolowo, Deja Lei Baker, Gail Rosa Bestman, Aniya Michelle Black, Haven Lee Brooks, Elise Marie Clement, Jaylin Isiah Deese, Khadim Mbacke Diokhane, Lindsey Jeane' Dobson, Camila Nicole Frid, Joanna Garcia Carrera, Kendall Paige Harris, Siah Juliet Hayes, Olivia Kendall Jackson, Mohongou Edgard Kambia, Jaden Alysse Key, Toren Alexander King, Tyler Matthew Logan, Estephani Silvana Martinez, Macayla Elizabeth McMillan, Jayla Ashanti Miller, Brianna Nicole Milton, Corie Lamont Mitchell Jr., Madison Mechelle Muir, Mahnoor Naz, Brenda Nguyen, Cristina Marie Nichols, Melanie Rosemarie Nolin, Ahmed Omar Eltai, Catherine Meridith Palmer, Sophia Louise Parker, Karole Nathaniel Pelcastre Avilez, Dravin Blake Pendergrass, Mariam Lee Reid, Mackenzie Arnette Rider, Lizbeth Johanna Rivas-Saenz, Kenneth Massie Roberts, Jabrea Jhamani Robertson, Luis Romero Martinez, Edvige Rachael Sinfeya, Daniel Dwayne Snead, Jr., Sierra Raye Stanley, Prince David Thompson, Princess Davina Thompson, Nicholas Jess Tubaugh, Joshua Matthew Turner, David Vasquez-Ramirez, Louis Perez Vyizigiro, Marcus Gary Woodberry