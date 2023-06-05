Graduates: Ahmed Murtada Abdallah, Victoria Nicole Adams, Amanie Shawn Alexander, Mohamed Taha Babiker, Kristian Banovic, Shakeema Yvette Best, Soren James Blue, Nakia Atiyana Bowman, Marcus Jermaine Bynum, Jr., Ciara Taylor Dawkins, Tiffany Nicole Day, Leetha Angel Djodikromo, Keyonte Marquis Dotson, Nylicia Marie Figueroa, William Fisher Fulton, Sithija Vihangika Ganhewage, Nina Guevara Garner, Gabriel Seth Garrett, Helen Genetu Geta, Sierra Nichole Ghee, Dina Girma Haile, Amayah Alexandria Harris, Mohamed-Lamine Hassane, Kennedy Clare Jackson, Benjamin Kael Johnson, Kayla Joyce Jones, Anicet Wakizumina Kizumina, Savannah Ren'ee Kurtiak, Gabriel John Garcia Lehmann, Mariah Jade Lyons, Nijah Solon Malveaux, Aneyka Nicole Marin-Valentin, Kiara Lasha' Mark, Jasmine Mitchell, Ameena Shantell Moussa, Keyonna Monique Oates, Naje'a Nicole Parker, Romaika Djamara Pierre, Edrin Lamont Pitts, J'niya Aleice Pleasants, Tristan Taylor Schmidt, Karen Denise Serrano, Karsia Smith, Hawa Yassin Sawaneh Tejan-Sie, Alsiene Mosselle Washington, Chimorah Leigh Young
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visitors to Downtown Greensboro this week are noticing the removal of the temporary outdoor dining patios, which were installed in 2020. The w…
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the third quarter and are included on the school …
Eagle Awards
Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Florida beach promenade, wounding nine. Hollywood police sa…
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the third quarter and are included on the school …