Milestones

Achievers
The Burlington Fire Department graduated its 108th Recruit Academy Class on May 13 in a ceremony at the city of Burlington Headquarters Fire Station, 215 S. Church St. in Burlington.
After several weeks of training, testing and evaluation, four recruits were recognized.
The recruits have completed training in topics such as fire ground operations, ladder evolutions, hose lays, rescue systems, firefighting, truck company operations, hazardous materials response operations and ventilation practices. In addition, all of the Burlington graduates are certified Emergency Medical Technicians.
North Carolina Cyber Academy, one of the state’s two statewide virtual charter schools, named Amy Lynn Rose of Greensboro as Teacher of the Year in the middle school category. Rose was also honored as district teacher of the year and was nominated for statewide honors.
Rose has 21 years of experience teaching and has worked at NCCA since 2019. She has taught language arts at several North Carolina school systems and has worked in assessment and testing specialists.
Asheboro City Schools has named Leigha Banner, a fifth-grade teacher from Donna Lee Loflin Elementary School, as the 2021-2022 ACS Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during the May meeting of the Asheboro City Schools Board of Education.
The district’s Teacher of the Year finalist was Rebecca Kidd from Charles W. McCrary Elementary School.
Abdel Jaleel Nuriddin of Greensboro, a naturopath, published his comprehensive wellness resource, “Help Yourself to Ultimate Health: Know the Causes, Symptoms, and Solutions to Optimal Health.” It is available through DrNuriddin.com, iUniverse, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
In “Help Yourself to Ultimate Health,” Nuriddin draws upon his faith as a Muslim and the lessons taught in the Holy Qur’an as well as his extensive experience in naturopathic medicine to teach readers the power of changing one’s thinking when it comes to health. Nuriddin’s book guides readers on their path to detoxing their bodies of harmful agents, replenishing lost or missing nutrients and cultivating good habits like regular restful sleep, exercise and meditation.
Nuriddin has a Ph.D. in holistic nutrition from the American Holistic College of Nutrition in Birmingham, Ala. He also earned a doctorate in naturopathy from the Clayton School of Natural Healing, also in Birmingham.
Nuriddin owns and operates Genesis Health and Nutrition Center in Greensboro with his wife of 43 years, Connie.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate has selected 18 teams from different Minority Serving Institutions across the United States to participate in the 2021 Summer Research Team program.
The DHS SRT program, administered by Science and Technology’s Office of University Programs, is a summer internship providing research experiences to students and faculty of an MSI in the United States and the 16 U.S. territories.
Jing Zhang of N.C. A&T and student Mariah Bush are among those selected. Their project will focus on a high-resolution arctic weather forecasting system for the United States Coastguard Arctic Operation.
Awards
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:
Erin Farrell Speer, assistant professor of musical theater, received the 2021 CVPA Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award.
Amy Masters, School of Dance business services coordinator, received the 2021 CVPA Staff Excellence Award.
Heather Holian, associate professor of art history, and Leah Sobsey, assistant professor of photography, received the 2021 CVPA Career Undergraduate Mentor Awards.
Announcements
Fitesa, a Brazilian company with North American headquarters in Simpsonville, S.C., is expanding its business operations in High Point on West Point Avenue, investing $18 million in machinery, equipment and building improvements and creating as many as 22 new jobs.
In September 2020, Fitesa acquired Fiber Dynamics, a High Point-based manufacturer of meltblown and carded nonwovens for disinfectant wipes, filtration, face masks and automotive, medical, hygiene and other industrial wipes. Fitesa will continue making specialty fabrics to support the hygiene and health care industries at the High Point location.
For information about Fitesa, visit www.fitesa.com.
Grants
The Whiting Foundation has announced $400,000 in grants for public humanities projects.
Anne Parsons, an associate professor and director of public history at UNCG, was awarded a Whiting Public Engagement Seed Grant and will receive $10,000 to curate a hybrid digital and physical exhibit that unearths and commemorates the history of a Jewish uprising in Tuchyn, Ukraine, during the Holocaust, six months before the Warsaw uprising.
The exhibit will be grounded in primary sources and survivors’ stories and will connect the Tuchyn uprising to the larger narrative of Jewish resistance in Eastern Europe.
After the exhibit travels to high schools throughout North Carolina, Parsons will partner with Mnemonics, a Ukrainian public history organization, to adapt it for a Ukrainian audience and to organize a community-engaged memorial project in Tuchyn in 2022, the 80th anniversary of the uprising.
On the Move
The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust has announced that Kristen Naney of Greensboro will join the trust as director of learning and impact. Naney currently works as a public health epidemiologist in the Population Health Division of the Durham County Health Department. Prior to joining the Durham County Health Department in 2020, Naney worked as a research assistant professor for the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health at N.C. A&T.
Rockingham County Schools has named Erselle Young as the director of classified staff/career and technical education.
Xeturah Woodley has been named GTCC’s new associate vice president of instruction. Woodley comes to GTCC from New Mexico State University where she served as an associate professor and program coordinator in learning design and technology, researching culturally responsive teaching and learning in online environments.
Greens boro has added Marshall Yandle to its economic development leadership team as economic development manager. Yandle, whose first day at Melvin Municipal Office Building was May 17, was formerly vice president of the High Point Economic Development Corporation for the past five and a half years.
