Milestones

After the exhibit travels to high schools throughout North Carolina, Parsons will partner with Mnemonics, a Ukrainian public history organization, to adapt it for a Ukrainian audience and to organize a community-engaged memorial project in Tuchyn in 2022, the 80th anniversary of the uprising.

On the Move

The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust has announced that Kristen Naney of Greensboro will join the trust as director of learning and impact. Naney currently works as a public health epidemiologist in the Population Health Division of the Durham County Health Department. Prior to joining the Durham County Health Department in 2020, Naney worked as a research assistant professor for the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health at N.C. A&T.

Rockingham County Schools has named Erselle Young as the director of classified staff/career and technical education.

Xeturah Woodley has been named GTCC’s new associate vice president of instruction. Woodley comes to GTCC from New Mexico State University where she served as an associate professor and program coordinator in learning design and technology, researching culturally responsive teaching and learning in online environments.

Greens boro has added Marshall Yandle to its economic development leadership team as economic development manager. Yandle, whose first day at Melvin Municipal Office Building was May 17, was formerly vice president of the High Point Economic Development Corporation for the past five and a half years.

