N.C. Zoo to be featured in Nat Geo WILD program airing Oct. 31

The N.C. Zoo shows off the work that goes on behind the scenes in an eight-part series airing Oct. 31 on the Nat Geo WILD channel.

SECRETS OF THE ZOO: NORTH CAROLINA, will debut at 10 p.m., the zoo said Wednesday in a news release. On Spectrum, it appears on Channel 130. It's also part of the Prime Package on Direct TV.

Nat Geo WILD is a sister network to National Geographic Channel.

The program features interviews with zookeepers, behind-the-scenes looks at how the zoo operates and footage of the park’s 1,800-plus animals across its 2,600 acres. The show will also highlight stories such as emergency procedures, the zoo's work in conservation as well as the rescue and release of injured wildlife.

Double Act TV, a London-based production company, produces the series for Nat Geo WILD. Camera crews began filming at the zoo in late 2019.

Patricia Simmons, director of the N.C. Zoo, said in the release she is proud the zoo can share its passion and commitment to wildlife and conservation with everyone."

“The stories are exciting and very touching," she said. "They’ll make you laugh and warm your heart.”