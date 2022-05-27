NAACP WIN Sheroes 2022

The Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People honored 12 women for their contributions to the community.

“We call these women sheroes, the unsung heroines for all they do all the time to improve the lives of others in selfless devotion to community,” said Yvonne Hunt-Perry, chair of Women in the NAACP Greensboro. “These women serve in their churches, schools, city commissions, volunteering for children/adults and so many organizations and groups that can fill pages.”

The sheroes include: Helen Adamson, KaTrinka M. Brown, B.J. Gerald-Covington, Felita Donnell, Patricia Frazier, Katherine Harrelson, Frankie Lane, Suzanne Morgan, Catherine Netter, Crystal Nickerson, Johnita Readus and Pamlyn Stubbs.

“These sheroes are not in the headlines, but in the hearts of many. They just serve and serve and serve, and that is the reason the WIN Committee chose to promote, amplify and exult in their passion for continuous quiet and effective leadership that binds our entire community,” Hunt Perry said.